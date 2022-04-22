Welcome to Paradise, Courtesy of Daily Paper

Protect paradise at all costs! Paradise being Earth, of course. Daily Paper's latest love-felt ode to Africa comes byways of the "Protect Paradise" capsule collection, launching just in time for Earth Day.

None celebrate Africa quite as Daily Paper does. Collection-to-collection, the team at the heart of the brand finds ways to celebrate the continent, spotlighting countries and cultures that are bringing a raising a new generation of talent across fashion, music, and art.

Though these motions begin with fashion, they're so much more. Whether that's an exploration of the students of diaspora through "From Africa to the World" or celebrating art and sport with the building of Ghana's "Freedom Skatepark" alongside Off-White, community comes first, and Daily Paper's community spans the globe.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

For its latest capsule collection, which is due to land on Earth Day, DP looks to the natural world with a pledge to enjoy paradise without destroying it.

Inspired by the natural beauty of Mauritius and its inhabitants that passionately protect and celebrate it, the "Protect Paradise" collection has been developed in support of the Mauritian Wildlife Foundation. The NGO dedicates its effort to restoring forests and ecosystems in the nation and will benefit from a portion of the capsule's proceeds.

Furthermore, the summer staples within the line-up – including bucket hats, swim shorts, and co-ords in rich rainforest prints – have been crafted using eco-materials like 100% organic cotton and natural dyes and more conscious production methods.

The full Daily Paper "Protect Paradise" capsule collection will be available to shop online on April 22.