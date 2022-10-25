Darryl Brown's adidas Campus 80 Shoes Quietly Drops at Retailers

Darryl Brown's adidas Campus 80 shoes are here, courtesy of a quiet entrance.

Let's take a look at Brown's adidas sneakers for a second. The shoe arrives in a rich jade green color scheme, matched with a suede and canvas combo on the upper — a subtle and impressive play on texture. Meanwhile, Darryl Brown branding materializes as a graphic stamped on the insole and a tag stitched on the upper.

Ultimately, the designer keeps his touches on the shoe understated, allowing the classic adidas model to still shine through the signature Three-Stripes, Trefoil logo, and overall OG structure. Still, Brown's spin is very clean in the end.

Brown's shoe, priced at $100, is currently stocked at retailers like Slam Jam, Saks, and The Webster, and is slated to arrive at END on October 26.

Surprisingly, the shoe has yet to release on adidas or Darryl Brown's websites, let alone receive the pleasure of Brown's impactful campaigns.

Back in February, Brown linked with adidas for the "Made Possible" campaign during All-Star Weekend, which honored the Cavalier stadium's employees and softly teased Brown's adidas Campus 80 shoes.

adidas / Daniel Stewart

Over the summer, Brown — who also styled Ye in the past — followed up with up-close shots and 'fit pics featuring the collaborative shoes, prompting fans to ask the million-dollar question: when are the adidas Campus shoes dropping?

According to Darryl Brown's Instagram post on October 20, the adidas Campus 80 shoes were initially supposed to drop in tandem with the All-Star Weekend campaign.

After many pushbacks, Brown stated that adidas finally agreed on October 27 as the official release. However, that release date is unclear as of right now.

"As many of you have noticed, the shoe is already available in stores all over the globe," Brown said.

"I love seeing everyone tagging me and being excited about the shoe. It's an amazing shoe with a great story attached to it," Brown continued. "I want you to have it and wear it, but I wanted to give you that story and the shoe together myself. @adidas dropped the ball on this. Let the kid down, smh."

Closing his IG post, he stated, "So to everyone who has been asking me what's going on and when the shoe is releasing, here's your answer. I don't know."

We reached out to adidas for a comment regarding the release of Darryl Brown's adidas Campus 80 collaboration.

If Brown's adidas Campus 80 is anything like his Midwest Kids' collaborative rollout, his latest story will undoubtedly be worth the wait when it arrives.

