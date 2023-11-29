Pop Turned Signature adidas Shoes Into Skate Shoes

It looks as if Pop Trading Company has saved its best collaboration of 2023 until last, that’s after the Amsterdam-based label revealed its latest capsule alongside adidas Originals.

It's been quite the year for Pop, all things considered. After kicking off proceedings with a collaboration alongside Burberry celebrating the Japanese nighttime skate scene, Pop revisited its long-standing partnership with the infamous Nottingham-based designer Paul Smith for another stand out capsule.

Now, though, reuniting with adidas, Pop is serving up its most sublime offering yet by transforming some of the German sportswear label’s most epochal silhouettes into timeless skate-ready pieces.

Take Pop’s iteration of the Superstar, for instance, which arrives more robust then we’ve become accustomed to. Or the new-look TRX Runner, a vintage sneaker from the adidas archives that’s been repurposed for 2023.

Pop’s adidas capsule isn’t all about sneakers, though.

Elsewhere there’s a full co-branded apparel offering that includes a take on adidas’ classic tracksuit (which comes with zip-off pants that can be transformed into shorts), tees, polo shirts, and more.