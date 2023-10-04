The North Face Jackets Will Always Be a Winter Essential

So you need a puffer jacket, or a lightweight summer jacket, or a fleece, or, for that matter, any jacket that makes leaving your house that little bit more appealing? You probably thought of The North Face. If you didn’t, then you’ve somehow managed to dodge the fact that The North Face jackets have been some of the best outdoor jackets on the market since the brand’s birth in 1968.

Finding its roots firmly within the world of climbing, The North Face slowly but surely spread itself across multiple disciplines, becoming one of the go-to names for all jackets for all people, from adventurers to... well, us.

While some labels are famed for one model, The North Face has chiseled out multiple permanent niches for itself. We’re talking about the Denali Fleece, Himalayan Parka, Nuptse Jacket, and a handful of other North Face Jackets that have reached such popularity that they’re immune to changing trends.

And, although The North Face jackets come in all shapes and sizes, each suited to its specific use, the dots are connected by common qualities of durability, warmth, and signature style. Out of respect for one of the greatest to ever do it, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite The North Face jackets for all wardrobes below.

Keep scrolling to see our essential The North Face Jackets.

The North Face RMST Sierra Mountain Down Parka

RMST Sierra Mountain Down Parka $731 The North Face Buy at Matches

The North Face's RMST line is focused on bringing back classics from its vast archives and this jacket goes all the way back to 1968. This new version of the classic design comes with 700-fill recycled waterfowl down and reflective detailing.

The North Face 1996 Retro Nuptse Down Jacket

1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket $365 The North Face Buy at Highsnobiety

First designed as part of the brand's groundbreaking Expedition System, the Nuptse jacket is the most recognizable piece of outerwear in The North Face's range. Its functional design has made it a mainstay for the brand and it now comes in a range of colorways, as shown above.

The North Face Pumori Down Jacket

Pumori Down Jacket $705 The North Face Buy at ssense

Part of The North Face's Summit Series, this jacket is crafted for mountaineering. Named after the peak in the Mahalangur section of the Himalayas, the jacket's 800-fill ProDown™ with cloud construction offers high-level warmth and retains its loft in wet conditions.

The North Face GORE-TEX Mountain Guide Insulated Jacket

Gore-Tex Mountain Jacket $495 The North Face Buy at Highsnobiety

An unconventional combination, The North Face has been known to cover denim with a waterproof GORE-TEX membrane in the past (most notably for a Supreme collaboration). This season, it's back to its old tricks with its mountain jacket.

The North Face Denali Distortion-Print Jacket

Denali Distortion-Print Shell and Fleece Jacket $157 The North Face Buy at Matches

Who says outdoor wear can't be trippy? The North Face has given its classic Denali fleece jacket an almost psychedelic upgrade with this distorted green and black print.

The North Face Himalayan Down Parka

Himalayan Down Parka $430 The North Face Buy at Highsnobiety

Paying homage to an OG outerwear style for The North Face, I can't imagine it has ever looked better than with this two-tone colorway.

The North Face Saikuru Jacket

Saikuru Jacket $265 The North Face Buy at Highsnobiety

As is the case with many of the jackets The North Face produces, the Saikuru is crafted using environmentally friendly processes. The jacket utilizes recycled fabrics, Heatseeker™ Eco insulation, and a non-PFC water-repellent treatment.

The North Face Lhotse Down Jacket

Lhotse Down Jacket $340 The North Face Buy at Highsnobiety

A casual outdoor style embedded with The North Face's outdoor know-how, the Lhotse is made using waterproof fabrics and 700-fill goose-down insulation.

