Drake Dropped 'For All The Dogs'...Merch

The wait is over. Drake's For All the Dogs is here — well, the merch, that is.

Yep. Rather than Drake dropping his highly-anticipated new album, the musician released $45 cotton merch tees instead. Cool, f you're into it that.

Available on the Drake Related website, the For All the Dogs tee sees the album cover art — drawn by Drake's son Adonis — grace the front, while "For All the Dogs" takes the back, joined by what looks like more Adonis artwork.

Drake has been steadily teasing For All the Dogs since the release of his on-brand poetry book, which was essentially an album announcement and a slew of corny IG captions for fans.

Following some, erm, dog mask promo, rumors swirled that the musician's album would finally be released on Friday, August 25, getting fans amped and ready for the album to hit their streaming platforms.

Granted, Drake nor his team have yet to give an official release date for For All the Dogs. At the same, The Boy is no stranger to shock drops (i.e., If You're Reading This, You're Too Late). So, we understand the excitement without official confirmation.

But midnight rolled around on August 25, and no Drake album.

Drake addressed the album murmurs during the Seattle stop on the "It's All A Blur" tour: "I know everybody is upset because I didn't drop my album last night. I didn't say it was dropping, so don't be mad at me."

He was nice enough to give an album update, though: "It's not going to be that much longer. Trust me, I'm finishing it up...I promise you For All the Dogs is on the way."

Perhaps October's Very Own will drop For All the Dogs during his birthday month (October, if you didn't know).

But it'll probably take a lot more than album cover tees to hold fans off that long, though.