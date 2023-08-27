Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Drake Dropped 'For All The Dogs'...Merch

in StyleWords By Highsnobiety

The wait is over. Drake's For All the Dogs is here — well, the merch, that is.

Yep. Rather than Drake dropping his highly-anticipated new album, the musician released $45 cotton merch tees instead. Cool, f you're into it that.

Available on the Drake Related website, the For All the Dogs tee sees the album cover art — drawn by Drake's son Adonis — grace the front, while "For All the Dogs" takes the back, joined by what looks like more Adonis artwork.

Drake has been steadily teasing For All the Dogs since the release of his on-brand poetry book, which was essentially an album announcement and a slew of corny IG captions for fans.

Following some, erm, dog mask promo, rumors swirled that the musician's album would finally be released on Friday, August 25, getting fans amped and ready for the album to hit their streaming platforms.

Granted, Drake nor his team have yet to give an official release date for For All the Dogs. At the same, The Boy is no stranger to shock drops (i.e., If You're Reading This, You're Too Late). So, we understand the excitement without official confirmation.

But midnight rolled around on August 25, and no Drake album.

Drake addressed the album murmurs during the Seattle stop on the "It's All A Blur" tour: "I know everybody is upset because I didn't drop my album last night. I didn't say it was dropping, so don't be mad at me."

He was nice enough to give an album update, though: "It's not going to be that much longer. Trust me, I'm finishing it up...I promise you For All the Dogs is on the way."

Perhaps October's Very Own will drop For All the Dogs during his birthday month (October, if you didn't know).

But it'll probably take a lot more than album cover tees to hold fans off that long, though.

Shop our favorite products
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Drake & NOCTA Are Reviving the 1999 Nike Zoom Drive
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Hip-Hop Producers Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know About
    • Street Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    16 Women Who Are Killing the Hip-Hop Game Right Now
    • Culture
  • Travis Scott performs at Astroworld Festival
    Yeah... Travis Scott's Discography is Pretty Damn Impressive
    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    12 Italian Rappers You Need to Know in 2023
    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • patta nike air max plus
    Patta, Nike, & FC Barcelona? Oh My!
    • Sneakers
  • drake for all the dogs merch
    Drake Dropped 'For All The Dogs'...Merch
    • Style
  • timberland a cold wall
    A-COLD-WALL* x Timberland Is a Thing of Lace-Free Beauty
    • Sneakers
  • bravest studios london mule
    Bravest Studios' Mocha Paisley "Birkies" Are Back
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Logan Roy Has Died & Gone to Streetwear Heaven
    • Style
  • Miu Miu x Church's FW23
    Miu Miu x Church's Is Pure Brogue Brilliance
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023