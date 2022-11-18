Act Quick – Drake's New NOCTA Stock Has Dropped

In December 2022, Drake decided that the streets were missing something. From London to Toronto, New York to Paris, there were rumblings of something new emerging. That came to be NOCTA’s street-certified uniforms, and now, two years later, Drake and Nike are ensuring it receives a well-earned upgrade.

Fall through winter is all about keeping it cozy. Whether knocking about the gaff or getting about down town, comfort is key, but never at the sacrifice of function. That’s the beauty of a tracksuit; stylish, functional, and effortless.

NOCTA’s debut delivery was a lover letter to the inner city streets that took Nike as uniform for generations, offering elevated contemporary tales on archival bangers for a new generation of streetwear staples. Puffers, tracksuits, ballys, gloves; the essentials.

While we’ve been peppered with new drops over the last two years, including a selection of Hot Step Air Terras and an upcoming pair of CLB Air Force 1s, nothing has quite matched the energy of the first drop. Until now.

“Street uniform for all generations, new Cardinal Stock dropping soon” reads the latest post across NOCTA’s socials; and no lies were told.

First things first, the illusive purple Hot Step Air Terra takes point throughout the new campaign visuals, making it clear that the divisive silhouette isn’t leaving anytime soon. Matching the sneakers' Pantone is a two-tone purple tracksuit set that harkens back to the late 90s and early 2000s Nike - the kind of gear my brothers would wear when I was growing up; the stuff that Depop loves, you know.

The infamous Swoosh puffer returns in red, while an alternate outerwear style arrives in an icy blue, complete with old-school metal Swoosh branding.

There's no time like the present – NOCTA's new Cardinal Stock, including two pairs of Hot Step Air Terras, a GORE-TEX jacket, graphic tees, and tracksuits are available online now. Still no signs of NOCTA football, though; not getting into World Cup fever are we, Drake?