More OVO x New Era For Your Head Top

There's plenty you can count on Drake for – captionable lyrics, over-the-top flexing, meme-worthy music videos, and extravagant style moments.

The latter has become somewhat of a staple of the artist's arsenal, from obtusely sized blinged-out rings to in-your-face furs; you name it, Drizzy has worn it. So, why not do like Champagne and throw on an all-over OVO x NBA New Era 59FIFTY fitted cap?

Where Drake's sporting endeavors are concerned, largely in the NBA, as shown by his gambling afflictions and vested interests in the Toronto Raptors, going above and beyond; larger than life is the standard.

You've seen the guy posted up courtside – he's got no chill, and honestly, this three-way collaboration between OVO, New Era, and the NBA is indicative of that.

Looking like somewhat of a celebration of the Certified Lover Boy's adoration of the sport, this 59FIFTY fitted cap dons the logos of the league's biggest teams, including the Raptors. Each of these logos is brought to life with rich gold embroidery across the full length of the black base. From front to back, these team crests surround the iconic October's Very Own owl logo, which sits center stage.

This is a glory hunter's dream – why pick one team when you can have all of them in one place; on your lid, nonetheless? If you want to go all the way wild, the New Era piece makes up part of a large collection with the NBA; tees, jackets, the lot.

Already available online in limited numbers, these are unlikely to stick around for too long. If you're looking for more tune...I mean, fitted caps for your head top, New Era is the place to go.