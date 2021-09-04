The DTLR x New Balance 992 “Varsity” is All American

Brand: DTLR x New Balance

Model: 992 "Varsity"

Release Date: September 3

Price: $185

Buy: Online at DTLR

Editor's Notes: It's beginning to look like 2021 will belong to New Balance. With collaborations coming in fast, the 990 series has served as the perfect canvas for brands to imprint on. There is plenty on offer, and with 2022 marking the 40th anniversary of the iconic shoe line, there is certainly a lot more to come.

Next to step up to the plate alongside the likes of WTAPS and JJJJound is streetwear retailer DTLR. Joining together in a celebration of varsity sports and the spirit of athletic competition, DTLR's designer June Sanders and New Balance find inspiration in traditional collegiate styles to give the 992's greyscale base a breath of new life.

At its core, this is the New Balance 992 you've come to love, but the addition of blue suede at the toe box, heel, and uppermost part of the eyestays give it an elevated, almost patchwork-inspired remix. An additional pop of red suede hides away at the rear of the midfoot, mirroring the American flag that sits at the tongue. For the final touch, golden-yellow embroidered NB logos sit at the top of the tongue, reminiscent of team names on the back of letterman jackets.

Created with a love of American sports culture in mind, these probably won't make you a better athlete, but they'll make you feel like one.

