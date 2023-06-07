DUKE + DEXTER Welcomes about:blank to Its Collaborative Universe

It's all heating up over at DUKE + DEXTER this summer. With the first half of the year almost ticked off, it's striding into next in style, packing a series of collaborations that expands its universe further than ever before. With the first ticked off, it sets its second into motion with about:blank.

Let's get one thing straight – DUXE + DEXTER is no stranger to the collaborations game. You've got to prove your metal at least a little to secure a Playboy team-up; at this point, it's pretty much a holy grail. D+D, though, has two.

While the iconic bunny has played its hand in sending the brand globally renowned for its penny loafers to the sky and beyond, it's not responsible; that responsibility lays with the class and excellence it exudes, the same attributes that have put its kicks on the feet of stars.

It's built its position from the ground up, and now, with SS23 in its peak, D+D brings its gaze inwards to look at the friends that have made the brand part of their daily rotation.

The second collaboration of the season, following Soho Yacht Club, comes courtesy of about:blank, a fellow British label putting its efforts into finessing contemporary menswear.

Naturally, the collection centers on penny loafers, with a rattan and paisley design leading the way, serving a footwear selection that inserts itself seamlessly into the world of about:blank.

Concise and fine-tuned, the collaborative effort is due online on June 12 via both brands.