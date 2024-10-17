Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Do Not Baby Engineered Garments' First Collaborative Watch

Written by Jake Silbert
Engineered Garments
Engineered Garments may be crazy collaborative but it has never partnered with a watch company to create its own timepiece... until now. Well, kinda. But Engineered Garments x Hamilton is still a big deal.

I'm discarding EG's BEAMS Boy x Timex collab as a one-off spurred by longtime partner BEAMS Boy, which leaves Hamilton as EG's first proper watch collaborator. And it's a fitting partnership, to be sure.

Hamilton is a humbly long-running watchmaker founded in the late 19th century, currently operated by The Swatch Group but still respected for its no-nonsense craft and reasonable prices.

Engineered Garments
That about as close as a timepiece company could get to Engineered Garments, the 25-year-old workwear-inclined clothing line that specializes in garments of an especially thoughtful nature.

And, like EG's unpretentious blazers and cotton twill cargo pants, the EG x Hamilton Khaki Field Titanium watch is meant to be worn. As always, it was designed to the specifications of EG founder and creative director Daiki Suzuki.

In a press release, Suzuki described the timepiece as "both contemporary and timeless, embodying the essence of Hamilton Khaki x Engineered Garments," pointing to the "minimalist" dial as key to this conceit.

It "[eliminates] any unnecessary elements," which in a way mirrors EG's uncomplicated design ethos.

Engineered Garments
This thing is meant to be worn. It's tough, light, and relatively small with a 36mm case. As special as it may be — and it is special, with only 1,999 pieces ever made (in homage to EG's year of founding, 1999) — the EG x Hamilton watch begs to be beaten into a condition comparable to classic field watches.

Like with EG's clothes, this thing was designed for adventure and is destined to only get better with age.

