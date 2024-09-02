Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Fendi's New Sneaker Is Architecture for Your Feet

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers

Fendi and MAD Architects' avant-garde sneaker collaboration is finally within reach.

First shown during Fendi's Fall/Winter 2024 menswear fashion week presentation, Fendi and architectural studio MAD Architects teamed up to create a futuristic sneaker that looks like an actual piece of art.

Under the reign of Fendi men's artistic director Silvia Venturini Fendi, the collaborative sneaker is a tech-heavy marvel that's light on feet but heavy in forward intricacies.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

For starters, the ultramodern sneaker boasts an ergonomic body with a contoured upper and a form-fitting sole that falls right in line with the slim-shoe resurgence dominating the footwear sphere.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The slip-on sneaker (the laces are tucked underneath) also features fluid lining, an injected organic sole, and curved metallic detailing reflective of MAD Architects founder Ma Yansong's forward-thinking design style that blends organic forms with contemporary tech.

Maybe thats why the sneakers lowkey look like the Cuntan International Cruise building designed by Ma Yansong/ MAD Architects? Just me?

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

In any case, these sneakers are still an undeniably high-concept blend of natural shapes and curved edges fused to an ultra-flat base that is strikingly bold despite a slender silhouette.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

In the same super-sleek vein, this sneaker does not have the brand's signature FF logo. Instead, a minimalist Fendi inscription near the midsole takes its place, offering a notable contrast to the often bold branding of the fashion house. Très chic!

The wearable embodiment of MAD Architects' forward-thinking industry presence, these Fendi sneakers encapsulate the symmetry between the world of luxury fashion and architecture with intentional ease and a flair that is both ahead of its time, yet poignantly on-trend.

An appreciation for a similar design application can be seen in a variety of sneaker builds like adidas' ubër techy Wonder Runners. The Fendi collaboration, however, is one of the most high-end takes on this neoteric trend.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Releasing in early September, the sneakers are the footwear match to Fendi's Peekaboo ISeeU bag, another collaboration with MAD Architects that comes in complementing colors. Matchy-matchy!

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The designs of both the Fendi sneakers and the Peekabo ISeeU bag enlist similar structures that pull from and highlight the abundance of fashion inspo lurking all around us.

Quiet poetic for a sneaker, me thinks!

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

AdidasTaekwondo W Black/White/Gum
$120.00
Available in:
Several sizes
RassvetSunrise Shirt Woven Print
$230.00
Available in:
SMLXL
Acne StudiosFringe Wool Scarf Cotton Candy Pink
$155.00
Available in:
One size
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Please, Don’t Call Skepta & PUMA’s New Sneaker Granola Colored
    • Sneakers
  • NOCTA's New Sneaker is Bananas 
    • Sneakers
  • How to Buy Comfortable Sneakers for Wide Feet
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's Flawless Dad Shoe Doesn't Feel Old or New
    • Sneakers
  • Are Portable Speakers the New Luxury Bags?
    • Style
What To Read Next
  • Converse’s New Slip-On Is Quite Van-Ish
    • Sneakers
  • A Kind Of Guise Invites Us to Dream of the Peruvian Mountains
    • Style
  • Fendi's New Sneaker Is Architecture for Your Feet
    • Sneakers
  • Not In New York Is Taking Over The Big Apple
    • Style
  • Horsepower Meets High Fashion in Sergio Rossi’s FW24 Collection
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • Connie Fleming: A New York Icon Picks the City's Best Bits
    • Culture
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now