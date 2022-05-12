Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Fendace Forecasts Another Hot Girl Summer

Written by Jake Silbert in Culture

2022's heavy-hitting luxury collabs (or "swaps") continue rolling out with the launch of Fendi x Versace, colloquially known as Fendace. Revealed late last year, the entire collection is finally releasing just ahead of summer, forecasting yet another hot girl summer.

Highsnobiety reviewed key pieces from the Fendi x Versace collection earlier this year but the Steven Meisel-shot campaign, which launched in late April, kicks off the official release date of May 12.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Note that the Fendace collection doesn't merely drop in full in mid-May, though: the luxury giants have instead planned a comprehensive rollout that'll ensure summer dominance.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

From remixed Peekaboo bags to co-branded Trigreca sneakers, the flashy Fendace party leaves hardly any Fendi or Versace cue untouched.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

And it really is a bash: the accompanying press release describes Fendace as an "exclusive nightclub": everyone wants to get in but not everyone's gonna make it.

Fendi, Versace / Steven Meisel
1 / 6
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Indeed, you have to make it to one of the forthcoming Fendace pop-ups to experience the complete collection IRL; otherwise, Fendi and Versace's websites will stock a separate selection of goods (Fendi will sell select "Versace by Fendi" items and vice versa) alongside a unified assortment of Fendace-branded pieces.

Fendi, Versace
1 / 2

Fans who are able to trek to the soon-to-be-announced pop-ups will be able to overindulge in the excess of Fendace's opulent garments, bags, swimwear, jewelry, and shoes, nearly all replete with "FENDACE" branding or all-over monogram and baroque patterns.

Fendi, Versace
1 / 2

Despite the HGS vibes promised by Fendace's extremely luxurious collection and glitzy campaign — which includes Anja Rubik, Anok Yai, Imaan Hammam, and Lina Zhang — it is more than a clothing collaboration.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Fendi
1 / 5

“It’s a swap rather than a collaboration and, most of all, it is done out of friendship,” Fendi couture and womenswear director Kim Jones reiterated in a statement.

But Donatella Versace put it more simply: “To me, Fendace will always mean love.”

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
Stone Island21857 Garment-Dyed Fissato T-Shirt Olive Green
$155.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
Stone Island99576 Nylon Metal Cap Yellow
$140.00
Available in:
Sold out
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • These Pairs That Prove Summer Footwear Has Never Been Stronger
  • No More Breaking Sweats (Over What to Wear) in Summer
  • MCM x SNIPES ‘Miami-ify’ Summer ‘25
  • What Does a Prada-fied Versace Even Look Like?
  • Carhartt's Summer Plans? Less Work(wear) & More Play
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now