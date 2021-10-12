Feng Chen Wang’s Converse Collab Is (Almost) a 2-For-1

Brand: Feng Chen Wang x Converse

Model: Chuck 70 Hi 2-in-1

Release Date: October 12

Price: $180 / €160

Buy: Highsnobiety Shop

What We’re Saying: Feng Chen Wang’s first Converse collaboration for SS19 made waves due to the deconstructed nature of the design. The base shoe was the brand’s iconic Chuck 70, and the Chinese designer had added a radical twist to the design, giving it the effect of a 2-in-1 sneaker.

Now Wang brings back that same design, albeit in new colorways. For FW21, the Feng Chen Wang x Converse Chuck 70 2-in-1 returns in an all-leather construction. The upper features a crinkled effect, adding further depth and texture to the sneaker. The first colorway is a more muted gray, while the second is an eye-catching quartz pink that offers more contrast and highlights the 2-in-1 design.

Feng Chen Wang’s Converse collaborations have been some of the most underrated over the past few years, as the London-based designer has approached deconstruction in a fresh, previously-unseen way.

Both colorways are now available at Highsnobiety Shop.

To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

Want to keep browsing? Head to the Highsnobiety Shop for more products that we love.