Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Can Palace’s Lev Tanju Make FILA Cool Again?

in StyleWords By Tayler Willson

Every now and then, brands take a step back to do some soul-searching. Whether that means mustering up fresh ways of revisiting their respective heydays or tapping buzzy new talent to spearhead an entire brand overhaul, it can often be a groundbreaking moment.

FILA’s recent appointment of Lev Tanju, the founder of the acclaimed London skatewear brand Palace, is different. It doesn’t fall into either category entirely, but instead perhaps is peppered into a little of both.

Last week, the Italian sportswear label announced the launch of FILA+, a new line that represents the brand’s storied history in sportswear, reimagined through the lens of modern design.

FILA also simultaneously announced that Tanju would be at the creative forefront of the sub-line and that he would play a pivotal role at the brand going forward.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

According to the FILA, Tanju’s role will see him have a say in virtually every aspect of FILA+ going forward, including everything from designs and campaigns to, most interestingly, its collaborative strategy.

“FILA+ is my take on what I loved from FILA growing up,” Tanju told Highsnobiety following the announcement. “It’s the same direction I see it taking in the future.” 

The inaugural FILA+ collection, which is expected to hit the shelves in June 2024, is described by the brand as an elevated take on traditional sportswear that will feature a variety of apparel and accessories that combine high-quality materials with sleek, contemporary design.

The brand will draw inspiration from FILA’s archives and present fresh takes on classic silhouettes, with pieces that blend craftsmanship and authenticity suitable for everyday style.

Question is, though: can Tanju make FILA cool again?

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Now, that isn’t to say FILA is uncool per se, it’s more just flying under the radar right now. Where other sportswear brands have been leaning into their archives and repurposing designs for the modern day consumer for a number of years now, FILA has, for the most part, been keeping a low profile.

However, with Tanju at the helm of FILA+, there certainly won’t be any low-profiling here.

In Palace, Tanju has created one of the industry’s most disruptive brands in terms of originality and one of the most exciting, too. Expect the unexpected when it comes to Palace.

Whether that means one of its many extensive seasonal collections that comprises everything from everyday wear to dartboards, beer holders, and dog toys, or one of its many (many, many) sought-after collaborative releases, Palace knows its onions.

Although Tanju’s FILA+ plus won’t be entirely original (due to the fact it’s pulled from its archives), it will likely have a Palace-esque tongue-in-cheek twist of sorts. A funny motif perhaps, or a crazy colorway maybe.

But if it is collaborations that FILA is hoping Tanju can bring to the table, they won’t be disappointed.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

In recent years, Palace has released collections with the likes of C.P. Company, Calvin Klein, and Crocs, not to mention more left-field and unexpected releases with names like Harrods, Mercedes, and, perhaps most famously, Gucci Vault, a link that featured a $15,000 motorbike.

This knack Tanju has for creating sought-after collaborations is most certainly something he could bring to FILA+ if they so wish, and also an addition that would bring a little pizazz to the brand.

“FILA+ has a different feel,” Tanju added when Highsnobiety asked him what to expect of the brand.

“It’s [FILA] definitely going back to its Italian roots and heritage. Basically, FILA+ is different from everything I think. It’s still FILA, sure, but it’s elevated, it’s not what people are expecting, let me tell you that.”

We Recommend
  • star wars 10 movie trailer
    25 Iconic Movie Monologues That Every Film Buff Should Know in 2024
    • Lifestyle
  • knit sweaters
    These Knits Can Make Sweater Season That Little Bit Easier
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Stray Rats May Make You Love New Balance's 574
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    For All The Dogs: Drake's Net Worth Has His Peers in Their Feelings
    • Culture
  • graphic pants statement pants
    The Best Graphic Pants to Make a Statement With
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Lev Tanju for FILA+.
    Can Palace’s Lev Tanju Make FILA Cool Again?
    • Style
  • adidas Freestyle Predator.
    adidas Has Samba-Fied Its Predator
    • Sneakers
  • Society Archive
    Meet The Society Archive!
    • Culture
  • outdoor-quiet
    Step Aside Quiet Luxury, It's Time For Quiet Outdoor
    • Style
  • A model wears a Louis Vuitton menswear Carhartt-inspired jacket
    Carhartt Is the New Luxury
    • Style
  • JAY-Z's Roc Nation x Moncler collaboration puffers, jackets, coats worn by models
    JAY-Z Designed Roc Nation's Startlingly Beautiful Moncler Collaboration
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023