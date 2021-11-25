Franck Muller and New Balance Take Great Pride in the MS327

Brand: Franck Muller x New Balance

Model: MS327

Release Date: December 17

Price: TBC

Buy: In-store at New Balance Roppongi and Franck Muller Geneva Ginza Six

Editor's Notes: If you thought the New Balance collaborative spree was about to slow down as the year tumbles to an end, fortunately, you thought wrong.

With just over four weeks left until we start breaking our new year's resolutions (again), there's still plenty left in the tank.

To recap, 2021 has been the year that has brought us the Aimé Leon Dore 993s, Shoe Palace's 327, a Joshua Vides collaboration, WTAPS M990V2, the divisive Stone Island RC_Elite, J.Crew's 992, and countless 550s. If you're a New Balance head, it's been the year that keeps on giving and will continue to until the year goes clear.

December is already due to give us Todd Snyder's 10th anniversary 992 – which is arguably the silhouette's best colorway of the year. Next in line is Franck Muller, for a limited-edition take on the MS327. Continuing from their collaborative efforts back in 2020, the second sneaker combines the Swiss luxury mechanical watch brand's meticulous approach to design with New Balance's timelessness.

The silhouette has been to go-to sneaker for collaborations with Casablanca, seeing the sneaker rise the ranks to become one of the year's best sellers for NB. What makes this special-edition pair for unique embroidered 327 numbers across the medial portion of the shoe, with printed versions filling the lateral "N" logo. Additional details include contrast stitching, a Franck Muller lace toggle, and a leather tongue tag.

These are one of the most premium takes on the silhouette to date and will be arriving in both brown and black finishes.

