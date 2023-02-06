We Ranked the 2023 Grammys' Worst Looks

Award season has a way of bringing the best, the worst, and just plain chaotic style moments to the red carpet, and the 2023 Grammys is no exception.

On one hand, we're living for the best-dressed looks from the stylish folks who understood the assignment during music's biggest night. But what about the worst 'fits — the ones that entirely miss the mark, tried too hard or not enough, or make you tilt your head just to try and see the vision?

Gather 'round, kids, as it's time to round up the 2023 Grammys' worst-dressed celebrity looks (as if they care about what us normies have to say, anyways). And, to be clear, nothing personal. Sorry in advance!

Dencia

Getty Images / Lester Cohen/The Recording Academy

Glam clam.

Miguel

Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer/The Recording Academy

That is just too much fashion.

Alisha Gaddis

Getty Images / Amy Sussman

Great effort — the dress itself is quite pretty — but shame about those giant sleeve poofs.

Shania Twain

Getty Images / Kevin Mazur/The Recording Academy

To quote Doja Cat's seminal hit "MOOO!": Bitch, I'm a cow. Bitch, I'm a cow.

Cadenza

Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer/The Recording Academy

Blocky, slightly too big blazer and too long pants only make Cadenza look piccolo.

DJ Khaled

Getty Images / Kevin Mazur/The Recording Academy

Khaled actually looks just fine but gotta call him out for not matching his fam's adorable leopard print moment. C'mon man!

Blac Chyna

Getty Images / Kevin Mazur/The Recording Academy

Blac Swan, and no less tragic.

LL Cool J

Getty Images / Amy Sussman

Ladies love this guy, or so we hear. Must not be for his tailoring, though.

Harry Styles

Getty Images / Amy Sussman

Introducing: jester-core.

Dave East

Getty Images / Johnny Nunez/The Recording Academy

Coco Jones looks perfect. But Dave, well, at least his leather pants will keep him toasty.

Grim

Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer/The Recording Academy

Not the Saint Laurent chelsea boots.

Alex Ritchie

Getty Images / Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Little House on the Plaid-ie, with inexplicable combat boots.

Edgar Winter

Getty Images / Lester Cohen/The Recording Academy

Edgar Winter can do whatever he wants and, honestly, the T-shirt is great. If only he'd gone full elderly swag with some chunky New Balances instead of these weird sparkle sneakers.

Marco Pavé

Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer/The Recording Academy

Grandma's wallpaper meets leopard print in Grammys red carpet deathmatch.

William Sticher

Getty Images / Amy Sussman

Five-panel cap, bow tie, capital-M Mustache: all we need is a fixie and we're in Williamsburg circa 2012.

T.J. Osborne

Getty Images / Lester Cohen/The Recording Academy

The only magic trick this blazer's M.C. Escher-like closure achieves is making T.J.'s torso look stubby.

Cheryl B. Engelhardt

Getty Images / Amy Sussman

Feathers up top, tarp below.

Jack Harlow

Getty Images / Amy Sussman

The fleshy beige is already a lot but with leather gloves? Okay, Hannibal Lecter.

Thom Sepulve

Getty Images / Amy Sussman

Now, we all love a bit of Prada but those pants are something else. Leggings really are pants!

Cut Copy

Getty Images / Amy Sussman

Aa generic shirt and Dress Sneakers date this chambray suit back to the #menswear days of yore.

Machine Gun Kelly

Getty Images / Kevin Mazur/The Recording Academy

Too much bling and it's also Dolce & Gabbana? No thanks.

Alligator Jesus

Getty Images / Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

In fairness, alligators also aren't known for subtlety.

Isolde Fair

Getty Images / Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

No comment.