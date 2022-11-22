Hélas Gets Paraboot’s Michael Shoes Skate-Ready

Paraboot’s Michael silhouette is a bonafide legend in the world of footwear.

First released in 1945, the shoe is both timeless and versatile in equal measure; two traits that have enabled it to effortlessly find a place amongst a myriad of generations and subcultures.

The thick leather, thin-but-strong laces, stand-out piped seams, and natural rubber sole all amalgamate to create a shoe unlike any other, in both its quality and longevity.

Hélas / Alex Pires 1 / 4

This winter, fellow French label Hélas puts both this versatility and quality to the test by taking the moccasin-style silhouette to make it skate-ready.

In-keeping with both labels’ dedication to comfort and flexibility, the shoe remains both classic and clean in its look, with the addition of a custom in-sole aligning with the former’s skateboarding DNA.

Hélas / Alex Pires

“As two French brands, it made sense for us [Hélas] to collaborate with this classic brand [Paraboot] and to get their 100% made in France savoir faire,” Hélas co-founders Stephen Khou and Clement Brunnel told Highsnobiety.

Hélas / Alex Pires 1 / 3

“The Michael is the most classic shape from Paraboot — we love the look and the simplicity of it,” they added. “The suede fabric with the sport sole and the D rings are making the shoe more comfy and sporty which represents our DNA.”

Hermès, Yohji Yamamoto, Ermenegildo Zegna, Christophe Lemaire, and BEAMS are just a handful of names to have had their say on the Michael silhouette in recent years, as well as a recent spin by Engineered Garments.

The beauty of the Michael remains, to this day, in its craft, which is why almost eighty years since its birth, it remains virtually the same. Perfection.