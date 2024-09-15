Hello Kitty Has the Cutest adidas Gazelle Ever, Of Course

Hello Kitty's 50th birthday is here, and adidas is gifting the famous character with a sneaker that's as adorable as she is.

The two iconic brands have worked together previously, teaming up for cute adidas Sambas and Superstar sneakers with Hello Kitty's bow on top.

This time, adidas is giving its beloved Gazelle a Hello Kitty makeover, complete with darling details.

The adidas Gazelle sneakers feature crisp white leather uppers stamped with allover bows. The signature Three Stripes get a stroke of bright red paint, Hello Kitty's standard color, while an embroidered bow brings another red pop to the heel.

As the Gazelle's shoelaces form cute ribbons over the tongue, Hello Kitty's unmistakable logo gets lasered into the heel.

Hello Kitty's adidas Gazelles are pretty subtle, compared to, say, its bow-topped, patterned Crocs heels. However, the adidas shoe's pretty details undoubtedly ooze cuteness overload.

What's more, adidas has prepared another Hello Kitty sneaker to join the Gazelles: an Adistar Cushion featuring cutesy updates, naturally.

The adidas running sneaker features a white mesh base with subtle Hello Kitty patterns, plus red bow decals sprinkled throughout the shoe.

adidas joins a growing list of brands celebrating Hello Kitty's milestone year. Again, Crocs recently gave its platform clogs and foam heels the Hello Kitty treatment earlier this year.

Even McDonald's got in on the fun, curating a special Hello Kitty meal for its Indonesia locations.

Hello Kitty's birthday isn't until November, believe it or not. But adidas, which is releasing the Gazelles and Adistar Cushion in October, gives fans plenty of time to prep their 'fits.