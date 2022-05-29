Homage Year's Egg-Cellent Ova Bag Just Dropped in New Colors

Brand: Homage Year

Season: Spring/Summer 2022

Buy: Online and in-store at Nordstrom x Nike

Editor's Notes: Between JW Anderson's Bumper, Balenciaga's Cagole, and Coperni's Swipe, there are almost too many it-bags to keep track of. Amid the never-ending stream of new styles, one accessory I haven't let out of my sight is Homage Year's Ova, an egg-shaped purse that's about to go from cult-favorite to fashion hero.

Released in limited drops that sell out in a flash, the Ova is inspired by "organic things of this life and beyond — the naturally good things, mundane things, bad things, exciting things," said Antoine Manning, the 23-year-old designer behind Homage Year. In fact, Ova is Latin for egg — a detail that renders the bag's name, shape, and inspiration all the more apt.

In partnership with Nordstrom x Nike, Homage Year hatched versions of the accessory, just in time for spring. Now available in celebratory shades of orange, yellow, and purple, the Ova is also shrunk down to a fresh size: the "mini-mini," available exclusively in-store.

"The new colors were developed considering the time and season we are in," Manning told Highsnobiety. "Spring and summer is a time where the energy is so high, so colorful, so energetic... we needed to capture that."

Circular accessories such as Telfar's aptly named Circle Bag, CELINE's oval-shaped crossbody, and Coperni's aforementioned Swipe have been cropping up for months now. The Ova is an egg-cellent (sorry!) way to get in on the trend.