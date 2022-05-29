Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Homage Year's Egg-Cellent Ova Bag Just Dropped in New Colors

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Style

Brand: Homage Year

Season: Spring/Summer 2022

Buy: Online and in-store at Nordstrom x Nike

Editor's Notes: Between JW Anderson's Bumper, Balenciaga's Cagole, and Coperni's Swipe, there are almost too many it-bags to keep track of. Amid the never-ending stream of new styles, one accessory I haven't let out of my sight is Homage Year's Ova, an egg-shaped purse that's about to go from cult-favorite to fashion hero.

Released in limited drops that sell out in a flash, the Ova is inspired by "organic things of this life and beyond — the naturally good things, mundane things, bad things, exciting things," said Antoine Manning, the 23-year-old designer behind Homage Year. In fact, Ova is Latin for egg — a detail that renders the bag's name, shape, and inspiration all the more apt.

In partnership with Nordstrom x Nike, Homage Year hatched versions of the accessory, just in time for spring. Now available in celebratory shades of orange, yellow, and purple, the Ova is also shrunk down to a fresh size: the "mini-mini," available exclusively in-store.

"The new colors were developed considering the time and season we are in," Manning told Highsnobiety. "Spring and summer is a time where the energy is so high, so colorful, so energetic... we needed to capture that."

Circular accessories such as Telfar's aptly named Circle Bag, CELINE's oval-shaped crossbody, and Coperni's aforementioned Swipe have been cropping up for months now. The Ova is an egg-cellent (sorry!) way to get in on the trend.

Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
