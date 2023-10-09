With The Right Technique, Your Scarf Can be a Balaclava

There are few accessories more adept at providing warmth than a balaclava as it covers the parts of your face that a scarf can't get to. Well, that was until TikTok users found a way of creating the must-have accessory from a scarf.

Twisting and tying your scarf in a range of knots, the neat trick makes your neckwear wrap around your face in a way that mimics a balaclava. No matter how many times we watch people manage to create the balaclava effect with their scarves, the end result still seems like some sort of alchemy.

Balaclavas have become a popular style for the past few winters, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that people are finding ways to create their own. Worn by everyone from Justin Bieber to Beyonce, the provocative piece of headwear has been everywhere.

As with so many other trends, a lot of its success can be traced back to Raf Simons. Back when he was creative director at Calvin Klein (R.I.P. Calvin Klein 205W35NYC), the designer's Fall 2018 collection included a range of knitted and reflective balaclavas that could be found on A$AP Rocky. This triggered us to look at balaclavas through a different lens.

Since then, there have been a range of balaclava styles hitting the market, with the hand-knitted style that Raf dropped back in 2018 remaining popular on resell sites. Labels from Loewe to Acne Studios have put their spin on the item while Jacquemus took it up a notch with its super fluffy offering.

But if you're looking to keep your face warm this fall/winter and can't commit to a balaclava, all you need is a big scarf.

