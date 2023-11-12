James Harden Stands on Plush Business, the Louis Vuitton Way

New team, new drip. James Harden's LA Clippers debut is off to a stylish start, with the new team player donning head-to-toe Louis Vuitton for a game against the Nets. Let's dive right into the look.

Harden's outfit undoubtedly brought the plush vibes and sparkles to the Big Apple that night. To be specific, Harden flexed a creamy shearling puffer jacket and Keepall bag from Louis Vuitton's Fall/Winter 2023 collection under Kid Super's direction. Nice picks from a great collection.

Harden completed the 'fit with some shimmering monogram Louis Vuitton jeans and off-white Louis Vuitton trainers. He also wore a white tee and some icy chains (these definitely ain't LV).

Harden and the Clippers may have lost against the Nets that day. But hey, at least he got a cozy 'fit off. Now, when I say cozy, I'm referring to both the literal meaning (warm and comfy) and A$AP Mob's definition (exuding confidence). James Harden hits the mark either way.

After getting traded by the 76ers to the Clippers in October, Harden made his Clippers debut on November 6, playing in a new jersey and new shoes against the Knicks.

During the Knicks game, Harden debuted his brand new adidas shoe: the Harden Vol. 8, a basketball sneaker that looked more art-worthy than anything.

We'd catch the Harden Vol. 8 on the court again at the Nets game, where he delivered his shearling Louis Vuitton style moment. He didn't play in his LV wears, of course. But one might say he did ball out on his expensive 'fit.

I wonder if Harden has Pharrell's collection on his wishlist, too — or maybe even already in his closest, waiting for the right moment to put it on.