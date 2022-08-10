A Naked ASICS GEL-1130 is All We Need

Brand: NAKED Copenhagen x ASICS

Model: GEL-1130

Release Date: August 12

Price: €120 (approx. $122)

Buy: Online via NAKED & ASICS

Editor's Notes: Despite the pace at which summer feels it's moving, there's still time to throw an additional pair or two of seasonal colorways into your sneaker rotation, and with just how hard some of the industry's key players are going, we're genuinely spoilt for choice.

Sure, Nike delivers, but New Balance and ASICS have been bringing their a-game all year long; but summer has been particularly strong.

Between Teddy Santis' non-stop vintage-like drops with New Balance's Made in USA line, which is a labor of love for the 99x series, and ASICS' Gel-Kayano 14 and other Sportstyle silhouettes as handles by Kiko Kostadinov's design team, the sneaker industry has been operating at its peak.

Now, it's no secret that the sneaker industry has a habit of being size restrictive when it comes to gender-locked releases, with women often being left out of some of the more desirable drops. ASCIS, however, has built a habit of saving some of its very best for the smaller-sized feet of the world.

The best colorway of the pastel GEL-Kayano 14 pack? A women's exclusive. Now, it's the turn of the female-led retailer, NAKED Copenhagen to turn the heat up to 100 with a beautifully rendered summer sneaker.

Arriving as a GEL-1130, this summer banger pairs a white mesh base with touches of vegan-friendly synthetic silver and mint overlays, with water-based detailing, resulting in a vintage aesthetic that is light and balanced.

