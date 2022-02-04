JJJJound's Premium BAPE Collab Is Too "Tasteful"

This article was posted on December 21, 2021 and updated on February 4, 2022

Brand: JJJJound x BAPE

Release Date: February 5

Buy: JJJJound website, BAPE's stores and global web shops — see stockists below

Editor's Notes: JJJJound, somehow, continues to surprise us all when it comes to these sneaker collaborations.

Just when it seemed like it had found itself comfortably nestled amongst New Balance's 990x catalog with a series of collaborations (release, sell out, fetch an insane resale price), JJJJound gave us everything from bikes to PORTER bags and Danner boots.

Seemingly, the creative studio can do no wrong because despite the Ls we collectively took on the most recent 990v4, we're just as excited to do it all again for its next iteration of the 990v3.

That being said, its most recent unveiling does feel somewhat out of the left field.

Revealed via Instagram, the latest sneaker silhouette to get the JJJJound master treatment is the classic BAPE STA. Through the last 12 months, we've witnessed A Bathing Ape's flagship sneaker make a pretty big comeback through collaborations and updated colorways, yet we never expected this pairing.

The JJJJound x BAPE STA lacks in two areas – color and experimentation. Instead, the sneaker has been given a premium overhaul, with a subtly off-white, textured leather upper, matching tooling, and metallic silver eyelets and lace tips.

Touches of grey have been applied to the STA logo, outsole, and woven tongue branding, matching the grey BAPE ABC camouflage that adorns the custom box.

Following the initial unveiling of the premium BAPE STA, JJJJound later took to Instagram to tease an apparel component to the collaboration.

The initial reveal was, obviously, extremely subtle but the products are as simple as it gets for BAPE: a relatively plain grey hoodie and white T-shirt, printed with the inimitable APE HEAD and "THE TASTEFUL APE" text. Cheeky!

Whether or not BAPE would be your brand of choice to get remixed by the creative studio, have no doubts; whatever it to offer will follow the same formula as its New Balance collaborations – sell out, and sell out fast.

