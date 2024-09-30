Jordan's Best-Looking Hybrid Sneaker Is Even Tougher in Pink

Real Jordan hybrids wear pink — and look good while at it. The Air Jordan 2/3's run just got a lot prettier, thanks to a new "Orchid" pink colorway.

The pink Jordan 2/3 pretty much follows the model's signature colorway formula, where mostly crisp white leather compromises the shoe with some splashes of color here and there.

There have been a few exceptions to the Jordan 2/3 color recipe, like the "Black Metallic" and the new "White Gum" colorways, which saw primarily tonal takeovers of the shoe. But for the most part, Nike continues to dress the Jordan 2/3 in classic looks you'd catch on the iconic AJ2 and AJ3 models.

For the "Orchid" colorway, the Jordan 2/3 sneaker receives a few soft pink strokes around the heel and outlining. At the same time, a pop of orchid pink decorates the shoe's comfy-looking interior and informs the Air Jordan "Wings" branding embedded into the tongue.

The Jordan "Frankenstein" shoe features luxurious white pebbled leather uppers borrowed from the iconic Air Jordan 2 model and a vintage-style Air sole pulled from the timeless Air Jordan 3.

Complete with an effortless low-rise look, the Jordan 2/3 sneaker again proves style, sporty-ness, and comfort can happily coexist in a sneaker.

The Air Jordan 2/3 "Orchid" is expected to drop sometime during the fall season, which could be any day now. The latest colorway may be a bit bright for a fall palette, but hey, it sure is a purty addition to the rotation.

2024 has seen Nike produce some of its best hybrid sneakers in years, like the skate-ish Jordan 4 RM and soccer-worthy Air Max Tiempo.

And then there is the low-top Jordan 2/3 sneaker, a rising favorite that keeps making the Frankenstein shoe vibe look admirably easy.