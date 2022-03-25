Life Hacks According to Julia Fox, Adult Crafter

Socialite, photographer, fashion designer, actor, ex-girlfriend of Ye — Julia Fox is a jack of all trades. Now, it seems her worldliness has culminated in the hard launch of her new career: adult crafter.

As I wrote a week ago, something shifted when the raccoon-eyed maven got a ring light.

Cementing her lessons on eye makeup application and denim demolition as a weekly tutorial series, she's back with a demonstration on how to turn a Hanes "husband beater" (Fox's words, not mine!) into a crop top and miniskirt skirt. (Step aside, Miu Miu.)

As Fox illustrated, it's not very complicated: simply cut the tank top in half. It's called a life hack, look it up.

"You already know when I lived in Louisiana on the bayou, there were no clothing stores," Fox recounted in the 2-minute-long clip. "I would go to the Walmart and get [Hanes] and wear them as little mini dresses and walk around the bayou, doing my thing."

"Affordable, cute, chic, what more can you ask for?" her pitch concluded.

Lucky for the bayou-less, you can wear Hanes in Los Angeles, too!

Fox debuted her DIY look in the City of Angels at what appears to strip mall. Styled with patent leather gloves, Giuseppe Zannotti over-the-knee boots, and a Balenciaga bag, the shredded 'fit — and online reaction to it — reignites the longstanding debate: is it fashion, or is she just skinny?

Body politics aside, Fox's latest tutorial should absolutely rank on Google for "craft ideas for adults."