Miu Miu's Skirt Set Is Still the Most Popular Girl in School

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Culture

Brand: Miu Miu

Season: Fall/Winter 2022

Editor's Notes: If you have an issue with the unbridled popularity of Miu Miu's now-infamous Spring/Summer 2022 skirt set, too bad — she's here to stay!

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Miuccia Prada is on a mission to make the micro-mini happen, and nothing, not even creatively worded online discourse, will get in her way.

For fall, the designer continued to riff on low-rise, ultra-cropped bottoms via teeny-tiny schoolgirl skirts, some rendered in winter white and others in varying shades of tweed.

Highsnobiety / Eva Al Desnudo
There were also skin-baring micro-shorts, held up around the nether regions by double-stacked belts (another Ms. Prada-minted trend destined to trickle down to the masses).

There was lots of leg, but less naked abdomen than Miu Miu's last outing. Spring's chopped button-downs and knit sweaters were lengthened to hit just above the belly button, rather than barely below the boob. In chilly weather, practicality comes first!

Miu Miu
The collection stitched together a bevy of seemingly disparate aesthetics into one cohesive vision, a triumph in and of itself.

There were motorcycle boots and leather lace-up pants, rough and tough pieces that gave way to soft, sweet ballet flats worn with leg-warmer like socks (balletcore has always been a Miu Miu speciality, even before TikTok's embrace of the athletic look).

And don't forget Miuccia's brave journey into sailorcore (?), exemplified by maritime-inspired pieces including white and navy neckties, collared knits, and wool peacoats.

Well played, Miu Miu. Well played.

