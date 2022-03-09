Miu Miu's Skirt Set Is Still the Most Popular Girl in School

Brand: Miu Miu

Season: Fall/Winter 2022

Editor's Notes: If you have an issue with the unbridled popularity of Miu Miu's now-infamous Spring/Summer 2022 skirt set, too bad — she's here to stay!

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Miuccia Prada is on a mission to make the micro-mini happen, and nothing, not even creatively worded online discourse, will get in her way.

For fall, the designer continued to riff on low-rise, ultra-cropped bottoms via teeny-tiny schoolgirl skirts, some rendered in winter white and others in varying shades of tweed.

Highsnobiety / Eva Al Desnudo 1 / 6

There were also skin-baring micro-shorts, held up around the nether regions by double-stacked belts (another Ms. Prada-minted trend destined to trickle down to the masses).

There was lots of leg, but less naked abdomen than Miu Miu's last outing. Spring's chopped button-downs and knit sweaters were lengthened to hit just above the belly button, rather than barely below the boob. In chilly weather, practicality comes first!

Miu Miu 1 / 16

The collection stitched together a bevy of seemingly disparate aesthetics into one cohesive vision, a triumph in and of itself.

There were motorcycle boots and leather lace-up pants, rough and tough pieces that gave way to soft, sweet ballet flats worn with leg-warmer like socks (balletcore has always been a Miu Miu speciality, even before TikTok's embrace of the athletic look).

And don't forget Miuccia's brave journey into sailorcore (?), exemplified by maritime-inspired pieces including white and navy neckties, collared knits, and wool peacoats.

Well played, Miu Miu. Well played.