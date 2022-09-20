These 9060 Sneakers Are Tailored to New Balance Perfection

Brand: New Balance

Model: 9060

Release Date: September 23

Price: $150

Buy: Concepts' website and physical stores

Editor’s Notes: New Balance continues to go hard for its 9060 sneakers, issuing two fresh colorways for the model making chunky strides in the sneaker sphere.

Dubbed "Workwear" and "Indigo," the latest New Balance 9060 sneakers see the shoe's mesh-suede upper doused in rich fall-worthy hues, which is a fitting touch as we're only two days away from the season trade-off.

While the "Indigo" iteration supplies a calm flex, "Workwear" hones in on the seasonal cheer, boasting golden bronze and brown shades reminiscent of the autumn's falling leaves. Great, now I am even more ready to take a walk in my boots and scarf with my pumpkin spice latte in hand.

New Balance's A1 color mastery rests atop the 9060's hard-to-miss ABZORB sole, whose beefy diamond-shaped structures have left sneakerheads both bewildered and intrigued.

The New Balance 9060 has only been around since May and has already enjoyed Penny Cookie pink takes by Joe Freshgoods and Y2K spins by Mowalola.

Concepts 1 / 8

The 9060's solo all-black and sea salt offerings have also garnered a healthy amount of buzz, thanks to figureheads like Jack Harlow and Aminé flexing the kicks in campaigns.

While sneaker lovers are still trying to figure out how they feel about the 9060, the Boston-based footwear label is going all in for the new NB sneaker. And the silhouette's agenda proceeds with the two tasteful color schemes dropping this Friday, September 23 at Concepts.

In addition to an in-store launch, Concepts' NYC store will also be offering tailoring and embroidering services by seamstresses Victoria and Cheyenne Adrian on a first come, first serve basis – a clever way of celebrating the how the latest 9060s has been crafted to NB perfection, if you ask me.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.