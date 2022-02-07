Justin Bieber's Bored Ape Has a New Pal

The weekends are clearly Justin Bieber's time for NFT shopping because he's got a new friend for his lonely Bored Ape. FYI, this one's not entirely boring.

Justin Bieber bought another Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT, racking up his second purchase in just two weeks.

Instead of splurging millions this time, he bought his latest Bored Ape for 166 ETH, roughly $470,000.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Bored Ape #3850 is the cool friend compared to his previous teary-eyed companion. With pink fur matched with an icy grin and traditional bored eyes, it sports a series of layering pieces, including a blue button shirt, plaid shirt, brown t-shirt, and green puffer vest.

A cobalt blue bandana hat finishes the ape's look, while a purple-grey background completes the digital artwork altogether.

This ape is a bit rarer than his previous one, with its diamond-crusted smile and headpiece ranking below 1% in rarity.

JB's newest Bored Ape has not even seen the light of day on Open Sea. The two parties transferred the investment between accounts versus selling it on the popular NFT marketplace.

Last week, Bieber purchased the Bored Ape #3001 for 500 ETH ($1.3 million), starting a war of memes and commentary from NFT news-invested social media users.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Twitter fingers from the community poked fun at the ape's simple look proving traits were more common than rare. Then, the whopping price revealed that Bieber bought the ape for more than it was worth.

Justin Bieber is unquestionably intrigued by NFTs.

He also frequently invests in inBetweeners, having purchased multiple Teddy Bear non-fungible tokens. A few days ago, he showcased six new ones he bought from the Gianpiero D'Alessandro and Pasquale D'Avino-led brand.

Blocking out the haters, Justin Bieber's quest for NFTs continues, and my guess is we'll see more Bored Apes in the future. His collection is just getting started.