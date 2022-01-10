Young Ye Stars in Netflix's 'jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy' Trailer

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.

Happy Monday, we've got more Kanye news for you!

Netflix just released the first official trailer for jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, the streaming platform's anticipated three-part documentary on Ye's rise to acclaim and infamy.

Described by Netflix as a "once in a lifetime three-week global event," the film's first installment premieres on February 16.

Kanye's divisiveness aside, the doc is, in and of itself, a major feat.

Directed by frequent Ye collaborators Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah, AKA Coodie & Chike, jeen-yuhs was filmed over the course of 21 years. Full of home video clips and performance footage, the feature gives viewers an up-close look at an artist whose larger-than-life persona remains a subject of fascination for fans and detractors alike.

While Netflix's first look at the documentary showed a young Ye rapping "Two Words" off The College Dropout alongside Mos Def, the streaming giant's official trailer primes viewers for a deep dive on the "cult of Kanye," a phenomenon that's begun to overshadow his undeniable musical talent.

"It was like God saying, 'I'm about to hand you the world,'" Ye proclaims in the clip. "'Just know at any given time, I can take it away from you.'"

One has to wonder if jeen-yuhsm the documentary series' name, deconstructs the word "genius" ironically or earnestly but, given the creators' past work with Ye, it's probably pretty honorific.

Between the rapper's fledging relationship with Julia Fox, recently announced ménage à trois with Balenciaga and GAP, and headlining appearance at Coachella, Kanye is certainly grabbing 2022 by the horns (as if he didn't do enough in 2021).