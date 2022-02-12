What If Pissing Everyone Off Was All Part of Kanye's Plan?

This article was published on February 11 and updated on February 14

I have a conspiracy theory. Okay, it's not a conspiracy theory, really just an educated guess about Kanye West's recent behavior on social media, which is much more of a mouthful.

Unless you've been living under a rock for the past week, you've heard about Ye's crude social media campaign against estranged ex-wife Kim Kardashian and the February 10 outburst against Billie Eilish over some fake news, which followed a night out with a Kim clone.

Oh, and his bizarre freakout at Kid Cudi.

Tough to stick up for the dude! Remember, he's still working with alleged rapist Marilyn Manson on the forthcoming DONDA 2, presumed to drop the same day as Pluto's return, for some reason.

In fact, that release date is getting awfully close. Sure makes me wonder if all of Kanye's outbursts are in fact carefully calculated to generate maximum buzz ahead of his new record. Sure does make me wonder, yep.

Case in point: a new Fivio track that features Kanye premiered mere hours after his indefensible Eilish callout. Oh, and Netflix's Kanye documentary comes out next week, too.

Kanye has a habit of pulling incredibly divisive stunts like this, the kinda things that'd sink a normal artist's career if they ever tried something similar.

Remember when B.o.B. was mocked into oblivion by attempting to use flat earth idiocy to boost record sales? Probably not, and we all collectively forgot his Neil DeGrasse Tyson diss track, too.

But Kanye, like dragon energy pal Trump, is untouchable. He can say anything (or harass anyone) he wants and it only brings in more attention (and money) as his diehard fans double down.

Plus, free press ahead of DONDA 2's debut.

This is old hat for Yeezy, of course.

Remember the summer of 2018 when he went nuts on Twitter basically every day, said several dumb things about slavery, and hung out with Trump at the White House? That was the summer he put out and/or produced four different albums, including Kids See Ghosts, which all included the requisite merch drops (AKA $$$).

Remember when Kanye ran for president in the 2020 elections? He dropped Jesus is King on October 25, mere days before election day.

So this is par for the course for a grown man who admires the Joker way too much (remember the Larry Hoover show's backstage passes?).

Does it excuse his cruel public harassment of Kardashian and Eilish or how his children have been needlessly dragged into the debacle? Not at all.

To be clear, I'm sympathetic towards West's public struggles with mental health (which he's currently using as further fuel for the fire), but dude is only ever on social media when it's time to promote his music.

Ye, even some of your own fans are begging you in your comment sections: please log off.