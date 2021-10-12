Got $11 Million To Spare? You Can Buy Kanye’s Wyoming Ranch

In 2018, Kanye West became a Wyoming resident after buying a ranch in Cody, and now it seems that his time in the state is over, as his property has been listed online for $11,000,000.

Fans of the rapper will remember the Wyoming Sessions, which he worked on during his time at the ranch and resulted in a handful of albums including Ye and Kids See Ghosts. Ye also threw a listening party at the ranch and produced merch printed with "Wyoming" across the back, so his love for the state has always been emphasized. He even put on a free Sunday Service event out there.

Of course, the sale has sparked rumors online – especially relationship rumors – amidst his divorce from Kim Kardashian. Sadly, it doesn't seem like the two will get back together anytime soon (but remain close friends, of course) as West owns another ranch called Bighorn Moutain Ranch not far from his Cody property.

Last month, Ye also purchased a $57 million house in Malibu designed by Japanese architect Tadao Ando, previously owned by Richard Sachs.

For those interested in purchasing the $11 million Cody ranch, the Monster Lake Ranch is described as a "Once in a lifetime property," and measures 3,888 acres with two freshwater trophy lakes. Some of the facilities include equipment sheds, hay meadows, livestock corrals, a go-cart track, trophy trout fishing, and an impeccable view. The property is listed as one bed and two baths, with virtual tours available.

It remains to see whether Kanye will remain in Wyoming (wasn't his YEEZY production meant to set up out there?), or if his Malibu pad will become his primary property. One thing is for certain, and that is that the rapper is making serious money: album sales, merch, GAP collaboration, YEEZY drops – the list goes on.

Take a peek at the property online, and dig out $11 million if you want the Kanye property added to your assets.

