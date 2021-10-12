Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Got $11 Million To Spare? You Can Buy Kanye’s Wyoming Ranch

Written by Tora Northman in Culture

In 2018, Kanye West became a Wyoming resident after buying a ranch in Cody, and now it seems that his time in the state is over, as his property has been listed online for $11,000,000.

Fans of the rapper will remember the Wyoming Sessions, which he worked on during his time at the ranch and resulted in a handful of albums including Ye and Kids See Ghosts. Ye also threw a listening party at the ranch and produced merch printed with "Wyoming" across the back, so his love for the state has always been emphasized. He even put on a free Sunday Service event out there.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
DBW Realty / JW Robinson
1 / 7

Of course, the sale has sparked rumors online – especially relationship rumors – amidst his divorce from Kim Kardashian. Sadly, it doesn't seem like the two will get back together anytime soon (but remain close friends, of course) as West owns another ranch called Bighorn Moutain Ranch not far from his Cody property.

Last month, Ye also purchased a $57 million house in Malibu designed by Japanese architect Tadao Ando, previously owned by Richard Sachs.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

For those interested in purchasing the $11 million Cody ranch, the Monster Lake Ranch is described as a "Once in a lifetime property," and measures 3,888 acres with two freshwater trophy lakes. Some of the facilities include equipment sheds, hay meadows, livestock corrals, a go-cart track, trophy trout fishing, and an impeccable view. The property is listed as one bed and two baths, with virtual tours available.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

It remains to see whether Kanye will remain in Wyoming (wasn't his YEEZY production meant to set up out there?), or if his Malibu pad will become his primary property. One thing is for certain, and that is that the rapper is making serious money: album sales, merch, GAP collaboration, YEEZY drops – the list goes on.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Take a peek at the property online, and dig out $11 million if you want the Kanye property added to your assets.

Image on Highsnobiety
Image on Highsnobiety
A-COLD-WALL*Hypergraphic Longsleeve
$135
Buy at Highsnobiety
Sold Out
Our LegacyBucket Hat Black Beige Cigar Stripe
$145.00
Sold Out
Image on Highsnobiety
Image on Highsnobiety
PattaThis Or That Hooded Sweater
$130
Buy at Highsnobiety
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Want to keep browsing? Head to the Highsnobiety Shop for more products that we love.

Tora Northman
News EditorTora has over six year's experience in everything from the latest TikTok trends, to what's going on in the world of high fashion.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • These Pairs That Prove Summer Footwear Has Never Been Stronger
  • Trust Brain Dead To Turn a Fishing Trip Into a Psychedelic Trip
  • These Are the Best BE@RBRICKs to Buy Right Now
  • The Japanese Clothing Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know & Where to Buy Them
  • The adidas Samba Went & Got Its Tongue Pierced (Stripes, Too)
What To Read Next
  • Bathed in Glitter, adidas’ Samba Sneaker Still Shines
  • Jack Harlow Made a Slick New Balance Soccer Sneaker
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now