Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Will Anyone Actually Buy Kanye's New YEEZY Sock Shoes?

in SneakersWords By Highsnobiety

All of those shoeless outfits worn by Kanye "Ye" West over the past few months have finally paid off with an appropriately sock-like YEEZY sneaker. Seemingly dubbed the YEEZY AQUA 50, Ye's new slip-on shoe has big Foam and Knit Runner vibes.

However, as notable as the YEEZY AQUA 50's design similarities are, the big takeaway here is that this is apparently the first YEEZY shoe of the post-adidas era. If it's even real, of course.

Ye's AQUA 50 shoe was first revealed through a series of convoluted leaks that involved both a Ye-obsessed subreddit and the enigmatic new @0.0archive account, which surfaced on Instagram with the coordinates of Ye's LA YZY store and previously never-before-seen photos of Ye, YEEZY products, and even daughter North West wearing an unreleased jacket from YEEZY SEASON 9 (you know, the show with those "White Lives Matter" T-shirts).

Obviously, neither Ye nor YEEZY have officially confirmed that these leaks are legitimate but they're pretty impressive nonetheless.

Anyways, the YEEZY AQUA 50 debuted in a photo showcasing three styles of squishy, laceless shoes alongside a lengthy all-caps production note. Note that these are prototypes and not necessarily indicative of the finished product, though they're seemingly a riff on a Speedo water shoe.

"Ye in love with shape and color," the note says. Ye "likes Speedo construction [reference] — can this be low cost?" Just like with the intended adidas YEEZY availability, YEEZY sock shoes will soon be available for all!

If anyone actually wants to wear them, that is.

Recently, Ye has been seen wearing nothing but sock shoes, MMA-style kneepads, or, well, just socks in place of sneakers or his tall Balenciaga boots.

This suggests that the next step for Ye's YEEZY brand will be to ditch the adidas YEEZY sneaker formula and instead indulge in weird footwear with the potential to alienate casual YEEZY fans.

Hard to imagine that most of the YEEZY-buying population will share Ye's fascination with Sand Socks, for instance

Either way, despite Ye currently in Tokyo with wife Bianca Censori, Ye's YEEZY brand has been quietly progressing towards its next evolution.

Ye held an impromptu YEEZY SEASON 10 fashion "show" at the beginning of summer 2023, the prelude for his new YEEZY store (or headquarters) in Los Angeles.

While in Japan, Ye has been spotted hanging out with disgraced Los Angeles Apparel founder Dov Charney, who has reportedly been appointed the new YEEZY CEO.

All that being said, it's obviously unconfirmed that the YEEZY AQUA 50 will ever see the light of day or where the shoes currently are in terms of production.

For example, these first-look photos might've been shot months ago and there's no guarantee that the the AQUA 50 shoes actually will be released when complete.

Still, if that LA YEEZY store ever does open, pretty likely that'll it be stocked with something akin to these laceless rubber shoes. At least they're marginally more wearable than Ye's beloved socks.

Shop our favorite products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Birkenstock's Boston EVA Clog Skips the Break-in Period

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Everything to Know: adidas' Second YEEZY Sneaker Sale

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Even for a Family Dinner, Savannah James Gets Fitted Up

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Travis Scott's Utopia Shoes Are as Simple as It Gets

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    HOKA Slip-Ons? About Time

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    adidas' Second YEEZY Sale Has a Release Date

    Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023