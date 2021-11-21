Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

The New KAWS x sacai x Nike Blazer Low is Berry Good

Written by Sam Cole
Nike
1 / 2

Brand: KAWS x sacai x Nike

Model: Blazer Low

Release Date: 2021

Price: $120

Buy: TBC

Editor's Notes: We've seen plenty of iterations of the sacai x Nike Blazer collaboration over the past year, and now, another colorway of the three-way collaboration with KAWS has surfaced.

This time around, the shoe's upper sees a "Berry" colorway, featuring a predominantly purple design contrasted by the layered Swoosh in pink and blue. Of course, the dual lacing is also present, this time in purple and beige.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Finished off with KAWS branding throughout, such as the subtle "XX" embossed in the midsole, as well as the "XX" on the tongue tab, the sneaker is perhaps one of the strongest colorways yet.

This colorway marks the fourth iteration from the three collaborators, with a release date pending. The shoe is expected to retail at $120, and should (hopefully) be arriving before the end of the year.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

Shop our latest sneakers

Sold out
A-Cold-Wall*Nc.2 High Black
$435.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
New BalanceUXC72CB1 Aluminium
$125.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Converse x Rick OwensDRKSTAR Chuck 70 High Lily White Egret Black
$180.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Why Is Nike's Low-Rise Uptempo Sneaker So Good?
  • For Nike's Low-Slung Uptempo Sneaker, Looking Good Comes Easy
  • The Next Great Doubled-up sacai Nike Shoe Is a Wild Crossover Sneaker
  • Nike's Low-Profile Jordan 1 Finally Gets the Crisp "Royal" Treatment
  • Nike’s Classic Jordan 1 Low Has an Imposing New Shape (& It’s Grown Hair!)
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now