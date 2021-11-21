The New KAWS x sacai x Nike Blazer Low is Berry Good

Brand: KAWS x sacai x Nike

Model: Blazer Low

Release Date: 2021

Price: $120

Buy: TBC

Editor's Notes: We've seen plenty of iterations of the sacai x Nike Blazer collaboration over the past year, and now, another colorway of the three-way collaboration with KAWS has surfaced.

This time around, the shoe's upper sees a "Berry" colorway, featuring a predominantly purple design contrasted by the layered Swoosh in pink and blue. Of course, the dual lacing is also present, this time in purple and beige.

Finished off with KAWS branding throughout, such as the subtle "XX" embossed in the midsole, as well as the "XX" on the tongue tab, the sneaker is perhaps one of the strongest colorways yet.

This colorway marks the fourth iteration from the three collaborators, with a release date pending. The shoe is expected to retail at $120, and should (hopefully) be arriving before the end of the year.

