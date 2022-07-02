Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

SKIMS' "Kimono" Controversy Helped the Brand Succeed, Says CEO Jens Grede

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Style

SKIMS CEO Jens Grede is sharing the the secrets to Kim Kardashian's success. On the Business of Fashion podcast, the marketing maven and Kardashian kollaborator proclaimed that SKIMS' biggest mistake — yes, that one — helped the brand thrive in the long run.

To Grede, community is key to building a brand. When asked about the difference between a brand that has community and a brand that doesn't, he explained: "A lot of it is intangible, but I guess the starting point is listening to your audience, and not trying to manage their opinion."

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Spotify track.

"I think the best moment is actually part of my biggest mistake," Grede continued. "Before we launched SKIMS, we trademarked the word 'kimono.' And it was tone-deaf. The feedback was pretty resounding... we listened, we apologized, it was tone-deaf, it wasn't appropriate, and we changed the name and we explained our mistake and we explained our way forward."

"Ultimately," Grede said, the gaffe was "a positive moment because of how we met it and dealt with it."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Clearly, the controversy — which made headlines worldwide — hasn't affected the success of SKIMS, now valued at $3.2 billion. The Kardashians are such an object of simultaneous fascination and revulsion that anything and everything they do is bound to stir controversy. PR disasters don't do much to deter the family's core audience.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Still, Grede seems to think the public's embrace of SKIMS has to do with the manner in which he and Kardashian handled the kimono question. It's a fair point. Kardashian fanatics aside, the brand's willingness to course correct may have helped recruit more hesitant fans like myself (and everyone else who has broken a sweat writing about the maddening genius of SKIMS).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

As I've written before, the brand has that special sauce, that perfect balance of accessibility and aspiration that makes customers, even Kardashian kritics, go wild. While most SKIMS fans would prefer if the kimono incident never happened, Grede is owning the mistake instead of sweeping it under the rug. And that, I can respect.

Shop our favorite product

Sold out
MarniFussbett Sandals Navy
$500.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
adidas x Wales BonnerWB Track Top
$295.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
retrosuperfuture x HighsnobietyNot In Paris 4 Teddy Black Sunglasses
$200.00
Available in:
Sold out
Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • A Classic Jordan Sneaker Slips Into Crisp Levi's Jeans
  • Balenciaga Gave Kim Kardashian & Nicole Kidman the Rap Tee Treatment
  • NikeSKIMS: In Nike's Time of Need, Kim Kardashian Is the Next Michael Jordan
  • The Line Between Skiwear and Streetwear Is Increasingly Blurry
  • Levi’s Jeans? For Rock Climbing? Satisfy Says So
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now