KITH for Columbia Returns for SS22

Written by Sam Cole in Style
The Element Exploration Agency is open for business as KITH and Columbia conjure up their sixth collaborative collection for Spring/Summer 2022.

If, somehow, you've managed to overlook everything that KITH has been up to in the past six months, let me serve you up a quick reminder. First in line was a re-up on Ronnie Fieg's New York-centric collection with Nike and The Knicks fronted by The Lox, followed closely by a team-up with Advisory Board Crystals before we dived head-first into the Spring 2022 two-parter.

That's enough product to rival even Palace (you can check out its new Calvin Klien collab here) and Supreme's heavy rosters, but overwhelmed or not, there's a whole host of new products to be desired. A full 45-piece collection, to be precise.

For those that keep keen eyes on KITH's moves, you'll be familiar with its ongoing partnership alongside Columbia, which finds itself in its sixth iteration for 2022.

A partnership that's come to be known as the EEA (Element Exploration Agency), the collections that fall under this banner combines KITH's design sensibilities with the performance-first functionality for which Columbia has come to be known for over its long history.

Collection six melds vibrant shades of red, blue, pink, white, black, yellow, and purple – everything that you'd expect from a retro outdoors-inspired palette – across a head-to-toe selection of apparel and accessories.

Standouts include the Henry’s Fork V vest, Chuting II Jacket, Pants & Riptide Windbreaker, Fleece Short, and a whole host of graphic tees.

KITH for Columbia touches down on April 8 at KITH SoHo, Brooklyn, LA, Miami, Tokyo, Paris, Hawaii, and online, of course.

