All the Details From Calvin Klein x Palace

It's hard to decide if Calvin Klein & Palace Skateboards' collaboration is a victory lap for Calvin, Palace, or both.

Indeed, Calvin Klein x Palace is nothing if not a smash hit for both parties, yielding an extensive apparel capsule and star-studded lookbook that epitomizes everything that both brands have worked for over the past few years.

Calvin has never not been relevant, of course, but it's been in honest-to-god overdrive over the past few years.

For instance, Calvin has pulled heavyweight designers into its orbit, including Heron Preston, KITH, and Willy Chavarria, while linking up with some of the world's foremost pop culture figures — Pete Davidson, Kendall Jenner, Lil Uzi Vert, and Squid Game star Hoyeon Jung, to name but a few.

Somehow, Calvin is simultaneously the quintessential "basics" brand and the epitome of the clever, progressive design that Gen Z and millennials demand from labels of CK's scale.

Palace, meanwhile, is Palace.

That is to say that the British skate brand has been hammering home grand slams on a weekly basis since it began rolling out its Spring 2022 collection.

We're talking team-ups with the Detroit Tigers (!?), Reebok Classics, Elton John, and a massive four-car project with Mercedes-AMG,

It's not that the Calvin Klein collab is unusual for Palace or vice versa, but the massive scale of this drop speaks to the inevitable impact of two cultural titans finally pairing up.

Like, the overlap between the CK crowd and the Palace people is so perfectly balanced that it's almost surprising that it took this long to create a collaborative collection.

And it all fits neatly within both brands' purview: washed denim and logo-laden sweats speak to both Calvin and Palace's sensibilities, and it's all too perfect that Palace introduced Calvin Klein to Vans for the athleisure giant's first major footwear collab (expect the "Cal-VANS" to sell out ASAP).

Furthermore, this link-up simultaneously marks Palace's first foray into women's underwear, a worthy entry point given that it ain't just dudes buying Palace's clobber. Palace even developed its own version of Calvin's CK One scent, another worthy first.

Palace & Calvin Klein's collab releases April 8 on Palace's website/stores and Calvin Klein's website while a limited run of Palace x CK zines will be available at New York's Casa Magazines and SoHo News International from April 6.