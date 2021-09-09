If You Like the New Balance 990v3, You'll Love the VS3

Brand: New Balance

Model: 990 VS3

Release Date: September

Price: TBC

Buy: TBC

Editor's Notes: There's a new (old) kid on the block. We're saying welcome back to the original New Balance 990 VS3.

New Balance's 990 series is nothing short of iconic – a footwear series that made so-called 'dad shoes' cool, mastered the execution of greyscale colorways, and most importantly, has stood the test of time. If you're still not convinced, NB has teamed up with some of the best in the industry with 990x's alongside WTAPS, DTLR, and JJJJound.

While its new additions to the family through collaborations offer something fresh, it's hard to beat a classic. Originally released in 2012, the 990v3 has served as the base for many of the most desired collabs of recent history, making it arguably the most popular of the series.

With the VS3, the silhouette returns dressed in pigskin suede, and leather overlays over a gray mesh base – while modest in design, the sneaker is bold in impact. The perfected contrasting shades of grey receive a subtle compliment thanks to red branding at the tongue and sidewall, making it decidedly clear that sometimes less is more.

