Louis Vuitton's SS24 Show Featured a Major Beauty Collab: Humanrace x Pat McGrath

Beauty

Between the star-studded front row and the flashy clothes, it was easy to miss the behind-the-scenes action at Pharrell's Louis Vuitton debut. But backstage at the most-anticipated show of the season, a beauty collaboration of epic proportions was brewing: Humanrace x Pat McGrath.

In addition to creative directing the garments that made their way onto the runway, Pharrell provided the basis of the show's beauty looks, courtesy of his skincare and lifestyle brand, Humanrace. And who better to wield his line of moisturizers and masks than McGrath, the go-to makeup artist for luxury labels like Prada, Valentino, and Schiaparelli?

The duo joined forces to create an elegantly understated face, one that let Pharrell's sartorial vision for Louis Vuitton shine. "The makeup is a testament to the mélange of modernity and mastery that embodies the LV ethos," McGrath told Highsnobiety. "One of the reasons I was excited to partner with Pharrell is because I admire and support the philosophy of Humanrace as a brand that celebrates everyone — it’s fully inclusive and that’s incredibly important to me. Pharrell also speaks about how nothing is more important to humanity than unified health and well being. That's why I wanted the models to all look rested, healthy, and natural."

As such, McGrath focused on hydration, allowing models' skin to shine through. After applying Humanrace's Humidifying Face Cream (McGrath's personal favorite from the range), the expert used a minimal selection of products from her own brand, Pat McGrath Labs, to finish the look. Her team used Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Concealer on targeted areas to perfect the complexion, which was finished off with McGrath's Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Setting Powder. The finishing touch: a swipe of Lip Fetish Sheer Color Balm in Clear.

"I was so thrilled that [Pharrell] was appointed LV’s artistic director of menswear," McGrath said of the star's new role at the house. "His unique perspective, his unyielding dedication to innovation, and his sublime sense of style make him an exquisite choice."

Here's hoping we see more of Pharrell and Pat — and perhaps a Louis Vuitton x Pat McGrath lipstick down the line?

