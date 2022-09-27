Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
MARKET Begs for Kanye Beef With Copycat YZY SHDZ

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Style

The latest drop from MARKET, the clothing brand formerly known as Chinatown Market, is begging for backlash from the artist formerly known as Kanye West. In a tongue-in-cheek move, the retailer released a knock-off of the rapper's ubiquitous YZY SHDZ, seeded to everyone from Lisa Rinna to Steve Lacy.

Kanye's face-obscuring accessory is pretty easy to DIY at home, but MARKET is making it even easier with a kit containing enough sunglasses-shaped laminate and elastic fasteners to assemble three pairs of lookalike YZY SHDZ.

"100% COMPLETELY ORIGINAL AND SUPER INNOVATIVE DESIGN," MARKET captioned an Instagram post announcing the product. "YOU’VE PROBABLY NEVER SEEN ANYTHING LIKE THESE! SOOOO CRAZY IDK HOW WE EVEN CAME UP WITH THIS DESIGN SOLELY ON OUR OWN!!"

They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, but Ye harbors a well-documented disdain for copycats. At the time of publishing, his Instagram was free of any MARKET backlash — here's hoping we aren't in for a repeat of that wild adidas beef.

The MRKT SHDZ, available online, retail for $60 (don't forget, the kit comes with material to construct three pairs). Kanye's YZY SHDZ will supposedly price for $20. That amounts to the same price per pair, though I think we'd all rather spend less when it comes to sunglasses secured by what appears to be an elastic string.

Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
