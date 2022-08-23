Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

All That Litters Is McDonald's Gold Jewelry

Written by Morgan Smith in Style

All that litters is McDonald's gold. Seriously.

McDonald's Netherlands, arguably the most intriguing branch of the fast food chain, is back at it again with a new project: litter jewelry.

You mean glitter jewelry? No, litter jewelry.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Basically, McDonald's took customers' leftover waste, which somehow missed the restaurant's readily available trashcans, and turned it into a collection of 14-karat jewelry.

McDonald's seven-piece collection – cleverly dubbed "Litter and Glamour" — manifests as gilded trash-turned-jewelry, ranging from French fry container earrings to a ring made from a Big Mac box.

There's even a gold to-go cup with crystalized straws, which could easily pass for a Judith Leiber x McDonald's handbag collab if it pleases.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Did I mention the food packaging comes pre-crushed? Indeed, McDonald's gold jewelry is still wrinkled from the previous owner's usage.

Let's just hope McDonald's didn't leave the leftover food scraps inside these pieces. That'll just be more fuel for another potential Pusha T diss.

So, why did McDonald's make a collection of ostentatious jewelry that only the litterati can appreciate?

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

It's apparently all a part of the fast food chain's environmental commitment.

Like other food chains, McDonald's offers eco-conscious packaging but the actual matter of getting the garbage into the recycling bin apparently still needs some work.

With "an average of one employee" being tasked to clean up after customers leaving their litter behind, McDonald's Netherlands is hoping to incentivize visitors to reconsider their environmental choices through its "trashy" ice.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

From now until September 12, McDonald's Netherlands grubbers who actually throw their leftovers away in participating restaurants gold trash bins will be given the chance to cop a piece from the Litter and Glamour collection.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

McDonald's kitschy jewelry is certainly a step in the right direction. But let's hope Balenciaga's trash bags and YEEZY GAP clothes stay far away from these gold garbage cans. I don't want Demna or Ye getting any ideas.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

After stopping bad cooks from burning the country down, McDonald's Netherlands is now taking on litter — one gaudy chain at a time.

Shop our favorite product

Sold out
Multiple colors
C.P. CompanyLambswool Jumper Black
$220.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Carhartt WIPTrade Single Knee Pant Wax/Black Rinsed
$95.00
Available in:
Sold out
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike's Air Max Skate Shoe Already Went Silver, Now It's Going for Gold
  • A$AP Rocky's Ray-Bans Are Gold-Plated & Blacked-Out
  • Bad Bunny’s Ballerina Sneaker Was Already Bold — Now It’s Gold
  • Get Skool’d: Vans (Re)Designs A Classic For Today
  • Bunney Jewelry Deserves Something Pretty To Travel In
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now