Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

MCM & PUMA "Show Up" for Drop 2

Written by Sam Cole in Sneakers
PUMA
1 / 6

Collaborations make the world go round, right? Once a good thing has come together, it's only a matter of time until the sequel arrives, and for PUMA and MCM, that time is now – after "Show Love" comes "Show Up."

There's something special about seeing MCM getting in at the front of the sneaker industry alongside PUMA. I fondly remember the days of TISA snapbacks, "COGNAC" MCM backpacks, and Nike Air Jordans. Truly, an iconic era. Taking find fresh perspective through PUMA, it's found itself nestled comfortably in the German sportswear giants' archive, recontextualizing sporting moments.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Earlier in the year, the duo connected for their first drop (of three), dubbed "Show Love." The co-creation spotlights the PUMA Slipstream Lo, retexturizing the silhouette with touches of MCM's globally recognized monogrammed leather. By all accounts, the release was a success, promoting a follow-up.

For their second link-up, titled "Show Up," the Slipstream Lo returns to take point. This time around, the aesthetic treatment is far more streamlined; and, to a point, minimal, thanks to the dark "Panda-like" palette that adorns it.

Of course, it wouldn't be an MCM collaboration without a touch of bold embellishment. This presents itself as fine Cubic Monogram detailing at the midsection of the shoe, giving the otherwise blank slate sneaker a touch of luxury.

The second drop of the PUMA x MCM Slipstream Lo three-piece collection is available globally ffrom MCM Worldwide in-store and online, with a further release via PUMA on October 8.

Shop our mid-season sale

Sold out
Noon GoonsGo Leopard Denim Pant Brown
$225.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
SalomonX-Mission 4 Black/Ebony/Gum
$135.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Lourdes New YorkSkyline Tee Tinto Capo Cream
$160.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • PUMA's Sneaker of the Moment Is Washed (In the Best Way)
  • PUMA Makes K-Pop Idols Purr
  • Everyone's Favorite Flat PUMA Shoe Is Now Extremely Ballerina-Coded
  • “The Craziest Shoe Ever”: A$AP Rocky Schools Us On His Monstrous New PUMA Collab
  • Balenciaga Takes on (& Tears Up) PUMA’s Flat-Soled It-Shoe
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now