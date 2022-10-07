MCM & PUMA "Show Up" for Drop 2

Collaborations make the world go round, right? Once a good thing has come together, it's only a matter of time until the sequel arrives, and for PUMA and MCM, that time is now – after "Show Love" comes "Show Up."

There's something special about seeing MCM getting in at the front of the sneaker industry alongside PUMA. I fondly remember the days of TISA snapbacks, "COGNAC" MCM backpacks, and Nike Air Jordans. Truly, an iconic era. Taking find fresh perspective through PUMA, it's found itself nestled comfortably in the German sportswear giants' archive, recontextualizing sporting moments.

Earlier in the year, the duo connected for their first drop (of three), dubbed "Show Love." The co-creation spotlights the PUMA Slipstream Lo, retexturizing the silhouette with touches of MCM's globally recognized monogrammed leather. By all accounts, the release was a success, promoting a follow-up.

For their second link-up, titled "Show Up," the Slipstream Lo returns to take point. This time around, the aesthetic treatment is far more streamlined; and, to a point, minimal, thanks to the dark "Panda-like" palette that adorns it.

Of course, it wouldn't be an MCM collaboration without a touch of bold embellishment. This presents itself as fine Cubic Monogram detailing at the midsection of the shoe, giving the otherwise blank slate sneaker a touch of luxury.

The second drop of the PUMA x MCM Slipstream Lo three-piece collection is available globally ffrom MCM Worldwide in-store and online, with a further release via PUMA on October 8.