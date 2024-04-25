Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Merrell’s Chunky Hiking Sneaker Is in Its Golden Era

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers

Merrell has a lot of experience in making hiking footwear. In fact, it’s been an expert in the subject for over 40 years. So when the brand says that the Moab Speed 2 is the next generation of hiking shoes, you better believe it. 

The rugged outdoor sneaker takes the best bits from Merrell's signature hiking boot, the Moab, and pairs it with innovations from athletic hikers across the globe. 

There’s more to the sneaker than its technical specs and hard-wearing fabrics, though, as shown by its latest release.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Teaming up with its sister company, the London-based activewear label Sweaty Betty, Merrell has released two limited-edition versions of the Moab Speed 2 decked out with shiny fabric executions, letting the function-focused sneaker show its fun side.

Merrell
1 / 3

The two colorways on offer are a mostly blue or gold pair, with the shiny overlays contrasting the technical mesh knit beneath. The shoes are available to shop now from Merrell's website, priced at $160.

Shop Merrell Here

For a sneaker that’s most regularly offered in more muted colorways or with huge GORE-TEX lettering sprawled across its upper, this is quite a drastic makeover for the Moab Speed 2. 

It comes at a time when Merrell is flexing its fashion credentials more than ever. The brand’s style-focused 1TRL subline has been getting experimental with animal fur fabrics and recently released a collaboration with this very magazine while its mainline selection continues to be as good-looking as it is functional.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Shop Merrell's Moab Speed 2 Here

Sold out
Multiple colors
MerrellMoab Speed 2 GORE-TEX Black
$190.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
MerrellMoab Speed 2 GORE-TEX Nutshell
$190.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
MerrellMoab Speed 2 GORE-TEX White
$190.00
Available in:
Sold out
Tom Barker
Style EditorTom Barker is a writer reporting on all things style and shopping-related.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • New Balance’s Uber-Chunky Sneaker, Wrapped in a Bandana
  • From Nike to Saucony, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
  • Shai's Techy Zip-Up Sneaker Begins Converse Basketball's New Era
  • Even Merrell’s Hiking Clog Wears Woven a Bottega Weave
  • Nike's New Wonderfully Chunky Sneaker Is on Air Monarch Levels
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now