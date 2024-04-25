Merrell’s Chunky Hiking Sneaker Is in Its Golden Era

Merrell has a lot of experience in making hiking footwear. In fact, it’s been an expert in the subject for over 40 years. So when the brand says that the Moab Speed 2 is the next generation of hiking shoes, you better believe it.

The rugged outdoor sneaker takes the best bits from Merrell's signature hiking boot, the Moab, and pairs it with innovations from athletic hikers across the globe.

There’s more to the sneaker than its technical specs and hard-wearing fabrics, though, as shown by its latest release.

Teaming up with its sister company, the London-based activewear label Sweaty Betty, Merrell has released two limited-edition versions of the Moab Speed 2 decked out with shiny fabric executions, letting the function-focused sneaker show its fun side.

The two colorways on offer are a mostly blue or gold pair, with the shiny overlays contrasting the technical mesh knit beneath. The shoes are available to shop now from Merrell's website, priced at $160.

For a sneaker that’s most regularly offered in more muted colorways or with huge GORE-TEX lettering sprawled across its upper, this is quite a drastic makeover for the Moab Speed 2.

It comes at a time when Merrell is flexing its fashion credentials more than ever. The brand’s style-focused 1TRL subline has been getting experimental with animal fur fabrics and recently released a collaboration with this very magazine while its mainline selection continues to be as good-looking as it is functional.