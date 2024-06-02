Sign up to never miss a drop
Merrell's Hydro Sandals Look Even Better With Extra Foam Chunk

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

The evolution of the Merrell Hydro Moc continues to be a beautiful thing. From the series, we've received several excellent models based on the fashionable slip-on, resulting in a pretty solid roster of steppers balancing ease and style (and, of course, those unmistakably cool designs).

Merrell's Hydro Slide 2 sandal certainly keeps the good vibes going.

We're just days away from a summer of beach days, cookouts, and scorching weather. We've already had a taste of some of those things — especially hot temperatures — causing some of us to amp up searches for breathable, stylish sandals for the season. Merrell's latest slides check the box.

As you may have guessed from its name, Merrell's Hydro Slide 2 is a sequel shoe, actually a part two to the Hydro Slide released in 2021.

The Merrell Hydro Slide 2 is not just a sequel, it's an upgrade. Merrell has taken the original sandal and made it bigger and better, without compromising on its signature style and comfort.

The Hydro Slide 2 boasts a more beefed-up shape, achieved through extra pumps of the eco-friendly BLOOM foam cushioning. As a result, the doubled-up sole promises more comfort in your step than ever before.

The Hydro Slide 2's upper is slightly different from its elder sibling. The latest model features a redesigned upper, now crafted with molded swirls and breathable holes, imitating the vibe of flowing water.

Nonetheless, Merrell's Hydro Slide 2 is still just as fashion-forward as the previous Merrell shoe, especially when dressed in tasteful summery colorways like oceanic blue, black, beige, and white.

Debuted in early spring, Merrell's Hydro Slide 2 sandal is currently available on Merrell's website and some retailers for the smooth price of $50.

Paul Ruffles, Merrell 1TRL's brand director, once told us that it had "a lot of fun things in the works" for the Hydro Moc series, and Ruffles wasn't lying. The label has produced stunning runner-style iterations and even cozy mules based on the trendy moc.

Now, Merrell is sliding into summer with new and improved (and be) Hydro sandals.

