Miu Miu & New Balance Are Back Together & Softer Than Ever

Miu Miu and New Balance's sneaker collaborations are starting to get excellent. After the pair kicked off their collaborative tenure with some surprisingly ordinary-looking shoes, Miu Miu is finally easing into making its New Balance 574 shoes extra-indulgent.

For Fall/Winter 2023, Miu Miu's New Balance 574 sneakers ditch shredded denim in favor of plush velvet corduroy and lightly distressed nappa leather, offered in caramel brown and off-white, respectively.

That's the ultra-luxe leather that premium carmakers use for their seats, BTW, and it commands a high price, though what else would you expect from Made in Italy sneakers?

Begin breaking your bank account now: Miu Miu's new new NB sneakers begin at $950 and are currently available via Miu Miu's web store and stores.

Shame that Miu Miu remains fixated on the super basic NB 574 shoes, which is one of the most normal, least interesting New Balance dad shoes, of which there are many (many, many, many).

But, on the other hand, the NB 574 fits the bookishly unbothered cool-uncool vibe that Miu Miu has recently channeled into its headline-worthy runway shows, where professorial blazers mingle with thigh-scraping skirts.

Miu Miu is finally ditching the 574 come 2024, though, as it finally shifts gears to the semi-sculptural 530, yielding a wildly smooth running shoe that looks both futuristic and charmingly old-school, especially in the brown leather.

Don't expect it to be any more affordable but at least the Miu Miu x New Balance 530 looks a bit more advanced than its 574 forebear.

No complaints, though, because Miu Miu has consistently improved its New Balance collaborations and these velvet and nappa leather 574s represent a stepping stone between where the Miu Balances started and where they're going. Onward and upwards.