nanamica & MONOCLE Execute GORE-TEX With Finesse

Written by Sam Cole in Style
nanamica
nanamica bridges the oceans and seas between Japan and Britain with a limited-edition release alongside lifestyle brand MONOCLE, offering up a clean, technically-sound GORE-TEX Cruiser jacket.

When your apparel lines exceed thanks to their minimalist designs, high-quality constructions, and functional performance capabilities, collaboration is as intended – a luxury, not a necessity.

This much is true for nanamica, as its tunnel-vision focus on building the perfect contemporary wardrobe has kept it (to an extent) isolated, fixated on evolving its crafts to best suit the purposes for which they are intended.

Spring/Summer 2022 brings a welcomed surprise in the form of a special edition collaboration with MONOCLE, bringing together a multi-faceted lifestyle into the nanamica's carefully curated design sphere.

MONOCLE, at its heart, is a magazine founded in 2007, which has gone on to sell 80,000 copies per issue and has a growing subscriber list of 24,000. Though on the surface, the collaboration may seem out of the left-field, the brand's understanding of global affairs, business, culture, and design balances well against nanamica's apparel expertise.

On offer is an excellent execution of GORE-TEX, without some of the extravagant bells and whistles you'd expect from your go-to hiking jacket. Taking direct inspiration from the US Army ECWCS Jacket, the Cruiser is comprised of a 3L Cotton Twill GORE-TEX fabric that provides excellent wind and rainproofing while allowing moisture to escape.

Its military inspiration shines clearly through the oversized flap pockets, chest security pocket with a fastener, and waist pocket that doubles up as a hand warmer – in an easy-wearing navy hue.

The nanamica x MONOCLE GORE-TEX Cruiser Jacket will be released online from February 27.

