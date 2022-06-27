What Does NEIGHBORHOOD x INVINCIBLE x adidas Equal? Another Campus Sneaker Collab

Brand: NEIGHBORHOOD x INVINCIBLE x adidas

Model: Campus

Release Date: Available now on StockX

Price: 18,700 yen (Approx. $138)

Editor’s Notes: From fragment x sacai x Nike to BAPE x MASTERMIND x Dr. Martens, three truly continues to be the charm for fashion collaborations. Such is indeed the case for NEIGHBORHOOD, INVINCIBLE, adidas, whose teamed up once again for a new sneaker collaboration.

In 2021, INVINCIBLE kicked off its 15th-anniversary celebrations with NEIGHBORHOOD and adidas, teaming up with the brands for the Campus "15th Anniversary" sneakers. Now, the trio keeps the party rolling, revisiting the adidas model once again for its latest collaboration.

A flip to last year's black suede offering, the latest NEIGHBORHOOD x INVINCIBLE x adidas Campus sneaker adopts a white cow leather upper complimented by black accents.

Meanwhile, the three ditch 2021's black and white snakeskin Three-Stripe for a creamy, uncomplicated reptilian vibe this go-around.

Despite a new paint job and material renovation, the latest Campus sneaker preserves many of last year's synergic details.

Precisely, the co-branded tongue, the upper and heel tab's NEIGHBORHOOD engraving, and striking black lightning bolt remain untouched in their usual spots.

Since 2017's Consortium NMD_R1 collab, NEIGHBORHOOD, INVINCIBLE, and adidas prove that perhaps good things do three's, issuing effortlessly commingled projects that never cease to see quick sellouts.

Though the NEIGHBORHOOD x INVINCIBLE x adidas Campus dropped in Asia over the weekend, this sneaker ménage à trois is expected to receive a wider release on July 2.

