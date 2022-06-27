Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

What Does NEIGHBORHOOD x INVINCIBLE x adidas Equal? Another Campus Sneaker Collab

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Brand: NEIGHBORHOOD x INVINCIBLE x adidas

Model: Campus

Release Date: Available now on StockX

Price: 18,700 yen (Approx. $138)

Editor’s Notes: From fragment x sacai x Nike to BAPE x MASTERMIND x Dr. Martens, three truly continues to be the charm for fashion collaborations. Such is indeed the case for NEIGHBORHOOD, INVINCIBLE, adidas, whose teamed up once again for a new sneaker collaboration.

In 2021, INVINCIBLE kicked off its 15th-anniversary celebrations with NEIGHBORHOOD and adidas, teaming up with the brands for the Campus "15th Anniversary" sneakers. Now, the trio keeps the party rolling, revisiting the adidas model once again for its latest collaboration.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

A flip to last year's black suede offering, the latest NEIGHBORHOOD x INVINCIBLE x adidas Campus sneaker adopts a white cow leather upper complimented by black accents.

Meanwhile, the three ditch 2021's black and white snakeskin Three-Stripe for a creamy, uncomplicated reptilian vibe this go-around.

Despite a new paint job and material renovation, the latest Campus sneaker preserves many of last year's synergic details.

INVINCIBLE
1 / 8

Precisely, the co-branded tongue, the upper and heel tab's NEIGHBORHOOD engraving, and striking black lightning bolt remain untouched in their usual spots.

Since 2017's Consortium NMD_R1 collab, NEIGHBORHOOD, INVINCIBLE, and adidas prove that perhaps good things do three's, issuing effortlessly commingled projects that never cease to see quick sellouts.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Though the NEIGHBORHOOD x INVINCIBLE x adidas Campus dropped in Asia over the weekend, this sneaker ménage à trois is expected to receive a wider release on July 2.

To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, check our sneaker release date calendar, and subscribe to our sneaker chatbot on Facebook to receive lightning-quick updates to your inbox.

Shop our favorite sneakers

Sold out
Acne StudiosNofo Lace-Up Sneakers Grey/Black
$490.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Mizuno x SorayamaWave Prophecy White/Gold
$310.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
Reebok x Maison MargielaQuestion Mid Memory Of Black
$420.00
Available in:
Sold out
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • CLOT's Got *Another* Beautifully Beaded adidas Sneaker
  • Deconstructed & Raw-Edged, adidas’ Samba-Flavored Sneaker Is Extra “Spezial”
  • Bad Bunny’s Ballerina Sneaker Was Already Bold — Now It’s Gold
  • Soul Rebel: Bob Marley's Underrated Fashion Style
  • adidas x Toy Story Shouldn’t Go This Hard
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now