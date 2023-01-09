New Balance – What's In Ya Sneaker Stash?

Brand: New Balance

Model: 2002R "Nightwatch Green"

Release Date: 2023

Price: $140

Buy: Online at New Balance

Editor's Notes: What's utility without pockets? The more pockets, the better, right? Well, if the popularity of cargo pants and the rise of sneakers equipped with stash pouches are anything to go by, there's an absolute truth in that statement.

We've seen plenty of our favorite sneaker brands up their utility game over the last couple of years in line with Gorpcore trends. Nike pushed the boat out with its Air Jordan line to deliver the Air Jordan 1 Stash, which featured a big ol' baggy at the heel, while Sean Wotherspoon threw his on the front of his adidas.

Sure, these little baggies are a bit gimmicky, even when it's a Prada x adidas collaboration, but they're great fun, and I, for one, am pleased to see more of them.

New Balance has jumped on the wave, too, via the famed 2002R. A silhouette that has been the foundation of some of NB's best releases over the past year, it's come equipped with a stash pouch on several occasions.

The latest sees the style redressed in a "Nightwatch Green" palette which pairs its classic vintage whites with a colligate touch of green. It's an easy win, honestly.

