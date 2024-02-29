Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

New Balance's 550 Sneaker Colorways Are Getting Crazy

in SneakersWords By Aerin Daniel
1 / 6
New Balance

New Balance's 550 sneaker is so ordinary that it was briefly the signature shoe of the most ordinarily-dressed person on the planet. That's not a diss, by the way: a massive element of the 550's immense appeal is the simple fact that it's incredibly wearable.

So wearable, in fact, that New Balance is flipping the script on the 550 with some of the shoe's wildest colorways yet. What with all the 550s out there, gotta keep the sneaker fresh somehow.

New Balance's answer is to once again serve the 550 in brilliantly shiny patent leather shades, all flashy pink and green. It's so Y2K that the 550 sneaker's new colorways have been drawing comparison's to the patent leather BAPESTA shoes that NIGO designed for BAPE way back when.

No question, these are some of the boldest 550 sneakers to date and if you were drawn to New Balance's signature low-top, you're probably gonna want to steer clear.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

That's not to say that New Balance is only dropping the 550 in far-out colorways. Quite the contrary, in fact.

If you crave 550 sneakers in classically classy colorways, New Balance has you covered. Alongside the shiny patent leather shoes, New Balance is also releasing several sets of super simple 550s as part of the "Clay Court Pack."

This is timeless 550 fare for the discerning sneaker enjoyer seeking something simple.

Here you see New Balance's fan-favorite shoe in colorways that're nearly all-white, accented with a couple primary hues and tasteful complementary shades towards the heel and on the outsole, nothing crazy but nothing nearly as milquetoast as your average all-white shoe.

1 / 2
New Balance

These shoes tie into the perpetual demand for rather regular-looking NB 550s — there's a reason that general release versions of plain colorways rake in big numbers online.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Not that New Balance isn't innovating with some fresh silhouettes, either, but it knows how to handle the 550 hype.

The people want uncomplicated New Balances. Nothing wrong with that and there's plenty to go around.

But it's also nice that New Balance is also spicing up its already spicy selection of sneakers with some slightly special new looks for its staple shoes.

​​Shop New Balance sneakers here

Image on Highsnobiety
ML610XH GTX
New Balance
$200
Image on Highsnobiety
M1906RA
New Balance
$175
Image on Highsnobiety
BB550VGB
New Balance
$165
We Recommend
  • New Balance's 550 sneaker in a black colorway with a leopard print pattern
    Leopard Print Is So Back Even New Balance's Biggest Shoe Is Wearing it
    • Sneakers
  • new balance 550 patent leather
    New Year, New 550: New Balance's Sneaker Got All Glossed Up for 2024
    • Sneakers
  • atmos new balance 550 back in black
    The New Balance 550 Looks Good in a Suit & Tie
    • Sneakers
  • New Balance 550
    The Best New Balance 550 Colorways So Far
    • Sneakers
  • New Balance's denim 550 & 580 sneakers for Fall/Winter 2023.
    Patchwork Denim Is a Great Look For New Balance's 580 & 550
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • New Balance's 550 sneaker in spring 2024 colorways including patent leather & suede
    New Balance's 550 Sneaker Colorways Are Getting Crazy
    • Sneakers
  • Rick Owens' Fall/Winter 2024 womenswear collection at Paris Fashion Week
    Making a Monster at Rick Owens FW24 (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Style
  • stussy converse collab 2024
    Stüssy's Converse Sneakers Are Wonderfully Hairy Again
    • Sneakers
  • fragment design's green Stanley cup collab
    Stanley Cups Have Streetwear Hype — But Are They Streetwear?
    • Culture
  • ASICS METASPEED Paris Super Shoe.
    ASICS' Latest Super Shoe Is Fast AF
    • Sneakers
  • Arcteryx's logo on a store in Shanghai
    Inside the Arc'teryx Museum, Where GORE-TEX Jackets Are Art
    • Style

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App

*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024