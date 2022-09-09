Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
NB Brings Fresh 9060s to the Table

Written by Tayler Willson

New Balance’s 9060 silhouette is a bit of a weird one, isn’t it?

Take design ethos of the brand’s 99X models, blend them with the visible tech-led aesthetic of the early 2000s, and inject the midsole with a few bouts of dodgy botox, and you’re left with a sneaker that looks entirely futuristic, but traditional at the same time. Weird one.

Whatever you think of the 9060, the consensus says it’s hitting hard. Since its initial release earlier this year, in typical NB style, the silhouette has been updated in a myriad of colorways, the latest of which sees it doused in the brand’s signature gray and black.

NB’s experimentation when it comes to mixing the past with the present shows no sign of letting up following the release of the ‘70s-inspired XC-72, 327, and 237, as well as the more 80s-focused 57/40.

The 9060, though, is very much a product of the Y2K era design language – and we’re here for it.

New Balance
1 / 2

The campaign for the two new colorways is undeniably Aimé Leon Dore-esque: minimal, school hall vibes, and a stern-looking Jack Harlow, who himself is clad in NB’s latest lifestyle tracksuit offering.

It’s been quite the year for the 9060 since its debut back in June, to say the least. Initially presented as part of a Joe Freshgoods collaboration, the 9060 was then spotted on the runway for Mowalola's Paris Fashion Week return the following month, with plenty more in-line variations are expected, too.

Yup, the 9060 might not be to everyone’s liking, but one thing is for certain when it comes to NB: if you aren’t a fan now, you probably will be soon. That’s just how it works nowadays.

Tayler Willson
