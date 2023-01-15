Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Brick & Wood's NB 9060 Is the Best Yet

Written by Tayler Willson in Sneakers

Brand: Bricks & Wood x New Balance

Model: 9060

Release Date: January 19 January 20

Price: TBC

Buy: Paperboy Paris' store (January 19), Bricks and Wood's website (January 20)

Editor’s Notes: Bricks & Wood is no stranger to a New Balance collaboration. Despite a pretty manic 2022 for the Boston-based sneaker brand, Bricks & Wood found time in the schedule to have its way with the 57/40 back in May, reworking it with deep shades of green and cream.

Now it looks as if the LA-based label is kicking its 2023 proceedings off with another NB collab, this time taking on the multi-faceted 9060 silhouette.

Initially teased on IG by @woganwodeyang last month, this collaborative 9060 is arguably the cleanest iteration of the sneaker to-date following its debut last year, adopting a neat cream and lime combination.

Bricks & Woods confirmed its 9060s will first release through a pop-up hosted at Paperboy Paris on January 19, followed by launches on its own website, physical SPACE(S) store, and T.A. New York.

Since the 9060's debut alongside Joe Freshgoods, the sneaker has found itself the focus of a few high-profile collaborations with the likes of Bodega and Mowalola, and as the sneaker of choice for burgeoning sneakerhead Hailey Bieber.

And while these collaborations, as well as an impressive amount of mainline NB coloways, have caught the attention of many what is a congested sneaker world, up until now I've not been entirely sold on the 9060 as a silhouette. That being said, thanks to Bricks & Wood, this iteration is going someway to changing that.

Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
